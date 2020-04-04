Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of Artificial Intelligence Softwares

Artificial intelligence (AI, also machine intelligence, MI) is intelligence displayed by machines, in contrast with the natural intelligence (NI) displayed by humans and other animals. Artificial intelligence software is Software that is capable of intelligent behavior. In creating intelligent software, this involves simulating a number of capabilities, including reasoning, learning, problem solving, perception, and knowledge representation.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=860719

Artificial Intelligence Software is primarily split into: On-Premise and Cloud-based. And On-Premise is the most widely used type which takes up about 83.91% of the global market in 2016.

USA is the largest sales region of Artificial Intelligence Software in the world in the past few years. USA market took up about 44.52% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 19.43%.

AI and Cloud-based increasingly will be embedded into everyday things such as appliances, speakers and hospital equipment. This phenomenon is closely aligned with the emergence of conversational systems, the expansion of the IoT into a digital mesh and the trend toward digital twins.

In 2017, the global Artificial Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 20% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Google

Baidu

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Intel

Salesforce

Brighterion

KITT.AI

IFlyTek

Megvii Technology

Albert Technologies

H2O.ai

Brainasoft

Yseop

Ipsoft

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

Ada Support

Astute Solutions

IDEAL.com

Wipro

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/860719/global-artificial-intelligence-software-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=860719

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Voice Processing

1.5.3 Text Processing

1.5.4 Image Processing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |