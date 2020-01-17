Artificial Intelligence Market in Oil and Gas Analysis by Top Regional Industry Players- IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Sentient Technologies, and Numenta Inc

Market Segmentation

Over the past decade, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies in the oil and gas industry has gained significant interest. This has led to the growth in artificial intelligence market in this industry. With increasing challenges faced by the oil and gas industry in the past for exploration and exploitation of hydrocarbons, a cross disciplinary approach is being rendered which requires some critical processes to be semi-automated and some to be fully automated. Artificial intelligence is being introduced in every part of exploration procedure, including geology, geophysics, and reservoir engineering.

Artificial intelligence consists of various tools such as machine learning, artificial neutral networks, fuzzy logic and expert systems. These tools help in transforming the data into valuable insights which can be further applied across various stages of exploration and production (E&P) life cycle. These stages include seismic, drilling, petro physics, reservoir and energy production. In the low product price environment, oil and gas operators need to reduce cost and boost the operational efficiency through efficient and effective use of data available. Major companies are investing heavily in predictive technology to become more productive. Artificial intelligence has enabled oil and gas operators to develop human capabilities and automate the processes to gain unobtainable outcomes.

The most surprising factor causing a surge in the demand for artificial intelligence in the oil and gas sector has been the worldwide drop in oil prices. This has in turn tightened margins and forced the oil and gas operators to shift their focus away from increasing their overall production to effectively optimizing it. Elimination of expensive risk of drilling, leveraging big data to improve operational performance, and transformation of traditional production system into new predictive technologies are the factors driving the growth of global artificial intelligence market in oil and gas industry.

With advancement in computer hardware and software over the past few years, and increase in the number of providers offering data-driven solutions, the artificial intelligence-based technology has relatively succeeded in fields such as healthcare, finance and manufacturing, and has also grabbed the attention of the oil and gas industry.

With increasing number of oil and gas companies adopting artificial intelligence globally, North America has been witnessing the highest demand for artificial intelligence solutions in oil and gas industry. The adoption of artificial intelligence is also gaining potential interest of countries with immense growth opportunities, such as Saudi Arabia, India and Africa.

Some of the major players in the global artificial intelligence market in oil and gas are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Sentient Technologies, and Numenta Inc.

