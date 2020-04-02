Artificial Intelligence Market Global Analysis and 2019-2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Artificial Intelligence Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Artificial Intelligence Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (IBMIntelNuance CommunicationsIFLYTEKMicrosoftSalesforceZTE CorporationInfosys LimitedH2O.ai)

There are a number of different Artificial Intelligence technologies that may be useful in telecoms.

These include:

Self-optimising networks (SON), where the network’s goals and limits are set by designers, and the network’s control software works within those boundaries to make the network as efficient as possible;

Deep neural networks may enable machines perform human like tasks, allowing them to help digitalizing the business and providing better customer engagement;

Software defined networks (SDN) and Network Function Virtualisation (NFV) will increase the diversity of possible traffic through the network. Both services and bundles will be able to become more sophisticated, with customers even able to interact with the services behind the network.

Scope of the Global Artificial Intelligence Market Report

This report studies the Artificial Intelligence market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Intelligence market by product type and applications/end industries.

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Application segment consists of Customer Analytics, Network Security, Network Optimization and Others. Customer Analytics segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 88.9% in 2018. In 2018, the Customer Analytics segment was estimated to 310.5 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period.

Global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence in global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and etc. United States is the dominant market in the global Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market in terms of value. The United States Telecommunication Artificial Intelligence market was estimated to be valued at 146.6 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 51.1% over the forecast period.

The global Artificial Intelligence market is valued at 359.1 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2628.6 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 48.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Intelligence.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segment by Manufacturers

IBM

Intel

Nuance Communications

IFLYTEK

Microsoft

Salesforce

ZTE Corporation

Infosys Limited

H2O.ai

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segment by Type

Customer Analytics

Network Security

Network Optimization

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Network Optimization

Network Security

Customer Analytics

Others

