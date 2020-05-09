Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market to Grow at 38.3% CAGR to 2022 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market size is expected to grow from US$ 993.6 Million in 2017 to US$ 5,034.0 Million by 2022, ata Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 38.3%. This report spread across 138 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 61 tables and 32 figures is now available in this research.

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Amazon Web Services (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP (Germany)

Intel (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Google (US)

Sentient technologies (US)

Sales force (US)

ViSenze (Singapore)

The Predictive merchandising application has numerous added benefits resulting in one of the highest rated application in the retail industry. It is also known as personalized product recommendations or automated merchandising. This application is beneficial for both e Commerce and stores for optimizing purchase, provide allocation, and product assortment.

Among Regions, North America is the highest contributor in the adoption and implementation of Artificial Intelligence in retail. The region, including the US and Canada, has shown increased investments in the market, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing market. In the present-day situation, diverse organizations in the retail and e Commerce in North America are extensively implementing AI solutions. Moreover, many retailers in the region are technically advanced and are evolving to increase revenue and sales at the same time to decrease operational expenses.

By Company: Tier 1:18%, Tier 2: 48%, and Tier 3:34%

By Designation: C-level: 22%, Director level:43%, and Others:35%

By Region: North America: 23%, Europe:48%, APAC:16%,andMEA: 13%

The Main Objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the global Artificial Intelligence in retail market on the basis of types (online and offline), technologies, solutions, services, deployment modes, applications, and regions. The report provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the AI in retail market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). The report aims to strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the total market. The report attempts to forecast the market size with respect to 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

AI in retail solutions, platforms, and service providers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Information security directors/managers

Government organizations

Consultants/advisory firms

Managed service providers

AI system providers

Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

AI in retail application builders

