Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market is projected to reach USD 12367.90 million by 2025 by Top Key Players: IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Nvidia Corporation, Siemens AG.

Report Description:

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 280.21 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 12367.90 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 52.32% from 2017 to 2025

Artificial intelligence (AI) is an area of computer science that emphasizes the creation of intelligent machines that work and reacts like humans. Artificial intelligence is one of the technologies that give manufacturers the ability to keep up with the new pace of business. There are several benefits of artificial intelligence in manufacturing industry that includes – increase production capacity, provides more relevant data for better management, , improves preventative maintenance, enables condition monitoring processes, improved product and service quality, and increasing production.

This report studies the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Top Key Players Includes:

IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Nvidia Corporation, Siemens AG, Microsoft Corporation, Datarpm, General Vision, Inc.

Segmentation by Type: Software, Hardware .

Segmentation by Application: Field Services, Reclamation, Quality Control, Material Movement, Predictive Maintenance and Machinery Inspection, Production Planning .

Geographical Regions Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market: United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Table of Contents:

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MANUFACTURING MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MANUFACTURING MARKET , BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1 Overview

5.2 Natural Language Processing

5.3 Deep Learning

5.4 Computer Vision

5.5 Context Awareness

6 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN MANUFACTURING MARKET , BY COMPONENT

Continued.

