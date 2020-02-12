Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services) By Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Others) By Application

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market was valued at USD 0.98 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 23.23 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 48.6% from 2019 to 2026.

What is Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing?

Artificial intelligence technology is one of the trendings in the manufacturing sector. By incorporating artificial intelligence with the machine-learning technology and pattern-recognition software, factories could be transformed in the near future. Artificial intelligence helps in automating the manufacturing industry and results in reaching a high level of accuracy and productivity level that is even beyond human ability. AI will help in performing manufacturing, quality control, shortening design time, and reducing materials waste, improving production reuse, performing predictive maintenance, and many more.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses the fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rising large and complex data set, developing industrial IoT and automation, enhancing computing power and declining hardware cost have been driving the global artificial intelligence in manufacturing market. On the other hand, reluctance among manufacturers to adopt AI-based technologies might hamper the overall market at a global level.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market” study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Nvidia, Intel, IBM, Siemens, General Electric (GE) Company, Google, and Microsoft. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Technology

• Machine Learning

• Computer Vision

• Context Awareness

• Natural Language Processing

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Segmentation, by Application

• Material Movement

• Predictive Maintenance & Machinery Inspection

• Production Planning

• Field Services

• Quality Control & Reclamation

Global Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World