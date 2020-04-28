Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market worth 16.2 Billion USD till 2024 | Top Technologies, Overview, Key Insights and Company Profiles

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in IoT Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in IoT Market size to grow from US$ 5.1 Billion in 2019 to US$ 16.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 26.0% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 168 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 74 tables and 54 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Artificial Intelligence in IoT Market include are Google (US), Microsoft (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), PTC (US), GE (US), Sales force (US), Hitachi (Japan), Uptake (US), SAS (US), Autoplant Systems Pvt Ltd. (India), Kairos (US), Softweb Solutions (US), Arundo (US), C3 IoT (US), Anagog (Israel), Imagimob (Sweden), and Thingstel (India).

Most of the key vendors in Artificial Intelligence in IoT market offers software solutions for enhanced security and scalability. These software solutions are designed to meet interoperability challenges that arise due to varied heterogeneous devices and manage large volumes of data and its security and privacy.

Based on Technologies, the Artificial Intelligence in IoT market has been segmented into Machine Learning (ML) and deep learning, and NLP. The NLP technology segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period,due to the growing demand for analyzing huge amounts of data generated by IoT devices. Moreover, NLP enables users to integrate not only voice understanding with devices and sensors, but also localization features, leading to creative translation.

In the Artificial Intelligence in IoT market by region, APAC is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth in the number of AI in IoT vendors in major APAC countries, such as China and Japan, and innovative technological advancements are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

By Company: Tier I:15%, Tier II:42%, and Tier III:43%

By Designation:C-Level:62%, Director Level:20%, and Others:18%

By Region: North America: 40%,APAC: 30%,Europe: 20%, MEA: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

To analyze strategic approaches, such as product launches, acquisitions, contracts, agreements, and partnerships, in the AI in IoT market

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing competitive landscape for market leaders

To study the complete value chain of the AI in IoT market

To provide detailed information about the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) influencing the growth of the AI in IoT market

To strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the AI in IoT ecosystem

