Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, By Types, Application, Products, Global Trends, Drivers and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to reach a significant market share by 2025, while registering itself at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence has broad applications in the medical imaging industry the field of drug discovery. It carries out tasks that need human-like characteristics of perception and judgement for its application in healthcare frameworks. Advent of top notch technology for discovery of sickness, for example, MRI scans, CT scans and picture archiving and communications (PAC) have empowered specialists to accomplish 60-70% more exact outcomes instantly. Development in clinical research and robotic personal assistants should drive artificial intelligence in healthcare market development. Developing application in the field of genomics and precision medicine will help customized medications altered to an individual patient’s need. Big data analytics applications in healthcare are developing at a considerable speed.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

On the basis of applications, drug discovery held more than 35% of the artificial intelligence in healthcare and is foreseen to witness a significant CAGR over the conjecture years. The industry share is ascribed to ability of artificial intelligence technology to perceive drug targets, and assume an essential part in drug discovery, design, recognizable proof and screening of molecules immediately and successfully.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

The United States artificial intelligence in healthcare market accounted for a significant share in 2016 and is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of top notch healthcare technologies, for example, big data analytics and supportive government activities will drive industry development. Government experts are empowering the utilization of data analytics through different activities and strategies to decrease cost and enhanced quality of healthcare services. UK is slated to drive the Europe market with target income set to exhibit tremendous growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are AiCure LLC, iCarbonX, Pathway Genomics, Cyrcadia Health Inc, IBM Watson Health and Atomwise. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is segmented as follows-

By Application:

Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Therapy Planning

Hospital Workflow

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition?