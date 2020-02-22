Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2019 |Industry Research Analysis, Size, Growth & Demand Forecast 2024

Key players profiled in the report: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies, Aurora Computer Services, Autodesk, Coins Global, Beyond Limits, Plangrid, Renoworks Software, Bentley Systems

Global artificial intelligence in construction market are growing demand across end user industries, technological advancements have encouraged the organizations especially construction and engineering sector and the increasing digital data. In addition, a rapid surge in the growth of the digital data has been witnessed owing to the growing adoption of Building Information Systems (BIM), security sensors, drones, and machine telematics. This is encouraging construction companies to adopt advanced analytics solutions to take the full advantage of the huge amount of digital data and extract actionable insights. The major restraining factor of global artificial intelligence in construction market are unstructured construction environment and lack of skilled workforce. Moreover, adoption of the drones, robots, and autonomous vehicles in the construction sector is also backing the growth of the artificial intelligence in construction market.

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Management is the core of artificial intelligence. With data collected at various cycles of the construction project across many different projects in construction firms, this provides valuable learning information for artificial intelligence applications. Artificial intelligence serves as a helpful tool for every phase of the construction project. The major key benefits of artificial intelligence are By using Construction Language Analysis, from tools such as Autodesk BIM 360 software, algorithms are able to understand complex data and predict potential problems, by using AI technology in the construction industry and scanning software, they can track the body movement of bricklayers to analyses their form in order to reduce the amount of injuries on-site and artificial intelligence in construction can be used to measure a project’s parameters which is then fed into a computer which understands the data and requirements of their physical location.”.

“Global Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market” is research report of comprehensive nature which entails information in relation with major regional markets, current scenarios. This includes key regional areas such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc. and the foremost countries such as United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China.

