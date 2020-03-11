Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Reports, Industry Analysis 2019 With NVIDIA, IBM, Micron, Samsung, Intel, Xilinx And More

This report presents a comprehensive summary, market shares, and growth opportunities of artificial intelligence in aviation Market by product kind, application, key makers and key regions. It strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth methods.
Get Free Sample Analysis on Global Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-aviation-market
- Intel
- NVIDIA
- IBM
- Micron
- Samsung
- Xilinx
- Amazon
- Microsoft,
- Airbus S.A.S.
- Boeing
- General Electric
- Thales
- Lockheed Martin
- Garmin
- GE
- IRIS Automation
- Kittyhawk
- Neurala
- Northrop Grumman
- Pilot AI Labs among others
Artificial intelligence has various advantages in aviation industry, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making and translation between languages for communication. It also includes advanced techniques of artificial intelligence which are used in reasoning, planning, learning, statistical analysis and computation. Artificial intelligence in aviation is well equipped or managed. Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) says, in the next three years more than half of the airlines prefer artificial intelligence (AI) programs and it would increase the rate of conversation from 40% to 50%.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Use of big data in aerospace industry
- Significant increase in capital investments by aviation companies
- Rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services in aviation industry
- Increasing adoption of AI to improve customer services
- Limited number of experts in AI
Segmentation:
- The global artificial intelligence in aviation market is segmented based on
- Offerings
- Technology
- Application
- Geographical Segments
- Based on offerings, the market is segmented into
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
- On the basis of equipment, the market segmented into
- Machine learning
- Context awareness
- Nlp
- Computer vision
- On the basis of application, the market segmented into
- Virtual assistants
- Smart maintenance
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.
Points Which Are Focused In the Report
- Historical and current artificial intelligence in aviation market size and projection up to 2025.
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- Changing artificial intelligence in aviation market stats graphs
- Detailed overview of the market in terms of CAGR value, sales, import, export etc.
- Major players and brands associated with the artificial intelligence in aviation market
Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-aviation-market
About Us
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact Us
Data Bridge Market Research
Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818
Mail: [email protected]
http://databridgemarketresearch.com