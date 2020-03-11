Artificial Intelligence in Aviation Market Research Reports, Industry Analysis 2019 With NVIDIA, IBM, Micron, Samsung, Intel, Xilinx And More

This report presents a comprehensive summary, market shares, and growth opportunities of artificial intelligence in aviation Market by product kind, application, key makers and key regions. It strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth methods.

Get Free Sample Analysis on Global Market Information: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-aviation-market

Global Market is expected to reach USD 2209.03 million by 2025, from USD 110.4 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 45.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in aviation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the major players operating in the global market are

Intel

NVIDIA

IBM

Micron

Samsung

Xilinx

Amazon

Microsoft,

Airbus S.A.S.

Boeing

General Electric

Thales

Lockheed Martin

Garmin

GE

IRIS Automation

Kittyhawk

Neurala

Northrop Grumman

Pilot AI Labs among others

Due to increased usage of artificial intelligence in aviation will affect the growth of market in future. The global artificial intelligence in aviation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Artificial intelligence has various advantages in aviation industry, such as visual perception, speech recognition, decision-making and translation between languages for communication. It also includes advanced techniques of artificial intelligence which are used in reasoning, planning, learning, statistical analysis and computation. Artificial intelligence in aviation is well equipped or managed. Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) says, in the next three years more than half of the airlines prefer artificial intelligence (AI) programs and it would increase the rate of conversation from 40% to 50%.

Get Full Report TOC: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-aviation-market

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Use of big data in aerospace industry

Significant increase in capital investments by aviation companies

Rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services in aviation industry

Increasing adoption of AI to improve customer services

Limited number of experts in AI

Segmentation:

The global artificial intelligence in aviation market is segmented based on

Offerings

Technology

Application

Geographical Segments

Based on offerings, the market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Service

On the basis of equipment, the market segmented into

Machine learning

Context awareness

Nlp

Computer vision

On the basis of application, the market segmented into

Virtual assistants

Smart maintenance

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Points Which Are Focused In the Report

Historical and current artificial intelligence in aviation market size and projection up to 2025. Detailed overview of parent market Changing market dynamics of the industry Changing artificial intelligence in aviation market stats graphs Detailed overview of the market in terms of CAGR value, sales, import, export etc. Major players and brands associated with the artificial intelligence in aviation market

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-aviation-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. Get Customization and Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com