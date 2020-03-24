Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices Market Expected to Register a CAGR 26.9% by 2025, Global Industry Review, Statistics, Demand and Key Players 2019

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market size was 1449.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 7672 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.9% during 2019-2025.

Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices is mainly used for these applications: Automotive, Consumer and Enterprise Robotics, Drones, Head-Mounted Displays, Smart Speakers, Mobile Phones, PCs/Tablets and Security Cameras, and Mobile Phones was the most widely used area which took up about 61.05% of the global total in 2018.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 44.46% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 19.29%.

# The key manufacturers in the Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market include Microsoft, Qualcomm, Intel, Google, Alibaba, NVIDIA, Arm, Horizon Robotics, Baidu, Synopsys, Cambricon, MediaTek, Mythic and NXP.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

– Hardware

– Software

Market segment by Application, split into

– Automotive

– Consumer and Enterprise Robotics

– Drones

– Head-Mounted Displays

– Smart Speakers

– Mobile Phones

– PCs/Tablets

– Security Cameras

This report presents the worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The report focuses on global major leading industry players of Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

The Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Artificial Intelligence for Edge Devices market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

