Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 11% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Softbank

Realeyes

INTRAface

Apple

IBM

Eyeris

Beyond Verbal

Affectiva

Kairos AR

Cloudwalk

IFlytek

Nviso

CrowdEmotion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Facial Emotion Recognition

Speech Emotion Recognition

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Medical Care

Wisdom Center

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Facial Emotion Recognition

1.4.3 Speech Emotion Recognition

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Education

1.5.3 Medical Care

1.5.4 Wisdom Center

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size

2.2 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence-Emotion Recognition Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

