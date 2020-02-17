Artificial Intelligence Chip Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2018 – 2028

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Introduction

Continuous demand for enhancing the efficiency of a task and eliminating the need of human at hazardous places by replacing humans with robots efficient enough to implement tasks by themselves, as a result, is impelling the demand for artificial intelligence technology. Owing to this demand, various vendors with advanced technologies are investing for implementing artificial intelligence chips in various devices.

Chips which are technologically advanced enough to perform machine learning tasks are generally termed as artificial intelligence chips.

The market of artificial chips is, comparatively, niche and still in development stage, owing to the lack of the complexities associated with the implementation of artificial chips. This poses a high growth opportunity for various vendors (participating in the same market), to expand their business, keeping the demand for artificial intelligence chips and artificial intelligence technology in mind.

Artificial Intelligence Chip, as still in development stage, has didn’t witness much penetration in the past 4 years but is expected to witness a boom during the forecast period, owing to the continuous advancements in technology and increasing investments for the implementation of artificial intelligence.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6960

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing investments for the implementation of artificial intelligence chips in robot industry with an aim of launching more human-like robots in considered to be the primary factor fueling the growth of artificial intelligence market, in terms of revenue. In addition to this, replacement of these bots with humans at hazardous places is also a driving factor for the artificial intelligence chips market. Furthermore, increasing demand for smart appliances, smart cities, efficient output and an enhanced experience are also proliferating the implementation of artificial intelligence chips in various products and appliances.

However, issues such as, lack of skilled labor and complexities associated with the implementation of artificial intelligence chip are expected to hinder the growth of artificial intelligence chip networks.

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Segmentation

Global artificial intelligence chip market can be segmented on the basis of product type, and region

Segmentation for artificial intelligence chip market by product type:

On the basis of product type, artificial intelligence chip market can be segmented as:

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6960

Artificial Intelligence Chip Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the artificial intelligence chip market are Advanced Micro Device (AMD), Intel, NVIDIA, Google, Amazon (development stage), ARM, Qualcomm, Graphcore, Mythic and Apple,