Artificial Intelligence Chip Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Artificial Intelligence Chip Market” report has been added to its Research Database.
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market by Chip Type (GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others), Application (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Robotic Process Automation, Speech Recognition, and Others), Technology (System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-chip Module, and Others), Processing type (Edge and Cloud), and Industry Vertical (Media & Advertising, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025
Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30841
Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Overview:
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been the most progressive technology since its introduction in the 1950s. It is associated with human intelligence with characteristics such as language understanding, reasoning, learning, problem-solving, and others. Manufacturers in the market witness enormous underlying intellectual challenges in the development and revision of such technology. It is positioned as the core of the next-generation software technologies in the market.
The factors that drive the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market include increase in demand for smart homes, development of smart cities, and emergence of quantum computing. However, lack of skilled workforce restrains the market growth. Further, in the near future, increased adoption of AI chips in the developing regions and development of smarter robots are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the global artificial intelligence chip market.
The global artificial intelligence chip market is segmented based on chip type, application, industry vertical, technology, and geography. By chip type, the market is categorized into GPU, ASIC, FPGA, CPU, and others. Based on application, it is divided into machine learning, natural language processing (NLP), robotic process automation, speech recognition, and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others. Based on processing type, it is bifurcated into edge and cloud. The industry verticals considered in the study include media & advertising, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare, automotive & transportation, and others.
Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in the report include AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Google, Inc., Intel Corporation, NVIDIA, Baidu, Graphcore, Qualcomm, Adapteva, UC-Davis, Mythic, and others.
Key Benefits for Artificial Intelligence Chip Market:
This study comprises analytical depiction of the global artificial intelligence chip market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.
Get full [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30841
Artificial Intelligence Chip Key Market Segments:
By Chip Type
GPU
ASIC
FPGA
CPU
Others
By Application
Machine Learning
Deep Learning (Image Recognition, Computer Vision)
Predictive Analysis
Others
Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Translation
Classification & Clustering
Information Extraction
Robotic Process Automation
Speech Recognition
Speech to Text
Text to Speech
Others (Expert Systems, Planning, and Scheduling)
By Technology
System-on-Chip (SoC)
System-in-Package (SIP)
Multi-chip Module
Others
By Processing Type
Edge
Cloud
By Industry Vertical
Media & Advertising
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Automotive & Transportation
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players Profiled
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices)
Google, Inc.
Intel Corporation
NVIDIA
Baidu
Graphcore
Qualcomm
Adapteva
UC-Davis
Mythic
Others
Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30841
About us:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.
Contact us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Nishi Sharma
URL: www.reportocean.com
Email: [email protected]