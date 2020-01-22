Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market 2019 Evolving Technology, Trends, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market 2019-2025 Increasing Demand With Key Players: AIBrain, Amazon, Anki, CloudMinds and Deepmind” to its huge collection of research reports.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is the study of “intelligent agents”: any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of successfully achieving its goals. Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AIBrain
Amazon
Anki
CloudMinds
Deepmind
Google
Facebook
IBM
Iris AI
Apple
Luminoso
Qualcomm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Deep Learning
Natural Language Processing
Machine Vision
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
BFSI
Law
Retail
Advertising & Media
Automotive & Transportation
Agriculture
Manufacturing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
