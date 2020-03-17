Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

As FinTech applies data and technology to financial services in an effort to address industry challenges, artificial intelligence is essential to FinTech’s existence and usage.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Customer Service

Credit Scores

Insurance Support

Financial Market Prediction

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3712920-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-fintech-market-growth

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Autodesk

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Fanuc

Hanson Robotics

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.2.2 Software

2.2.3 Services

2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Segment by Application

2.4.1 Customer Service

2.4.2 Credit Scores

2.4.3 Insurance Support

2.4.4 Financial Market Prediction

2.5 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech by Players

3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Autodesk

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Product Offered

11.1.3 Autodesk Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Autodesk News

11.2 IBM

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Product Offered

11.2.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 IBM News

11.3 Microsoft

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Product Offered

11.3.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Microsoft News

11.4 Oracle

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Product Offered

11.4.3 Oracle Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Oracle News

11.5 SAP

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Product Offered

11.5.3 SAP Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 SAP News

11.6 Fanuc

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Product Offered

11.6.3 Fanuc Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Fanuc News

11.7 Hanson Robotics

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Product Offered

11.7.3 Hanson Robotics Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Hanson Robotics News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3712920-global-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-fintech-market-growth

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)