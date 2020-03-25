Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

As FinTech applies data and technology to financial services in an effort to address industry challenges, artificial intelligence is essential to FinTech’s existence and usage.
According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Customer Service
Credit Scores
Insurance Support
Financial Market Prediction
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Autodesk
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
Fanuc
Hanson Robotics
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Fintech with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
