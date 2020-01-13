Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Analysis with Expected Growth during Forecast Period 2019-2025

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market size is being driven by the growing adoption of the robots in agriculture. Increasing consumption and rising requirement of better yield of crops are estimated to be one of the major factors that is fueling the demand of robots in agriculture.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture is mainly used for three applications: Precision Farming, Livestock Monitoring, Drone Analytics, Agriculture Robots, Others. And Precision Farming was the most widely used area which took up about 35.6% of the global total in 2018. However, in the future, Agriculture Robots will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 45.2% the global market in 2018, while Europe was about 24.7%.

USA is now the key developers of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

According to this study, over the next five years the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market will register a 24.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 980 million by 2024, from US$ 330 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

SAP

Agribotix

The Climate Corporation

Mavrx

aWhere

Precision Hawk

Granular

Prospera Technologies

Spensa Technologies

Resson

Vision Robotics

Harvest Croo Robotics

CropX

John Deere

Gamaya

Cainthus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

