Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

Decision Market Reports has announced the addition of the “Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market: Industry Analysis, Opportunity Assessment; 2018 – 2025“report to their offering.
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market size was 4241 million US$ and it is expected to reach 32560 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on AI Chipset, the typical products include GPU (Nvidia, AMD, Imagination), FPGA (Xilinx, Deephi Tech, Baidu), ASIC (Cambricon, MediaTek, Google), and Brain-Like Chips (like IBM, westwell and Qualcomm).
In 2018, the Deep Learning Training was the largest application segment.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset development in United States, Europe, China and Other Regions.
The key players covered in this study
Nvidia
Intel(Movidius)
AMD
Xilinx(Deephi Tech)
AWS Inferentia
IBM
Huawei
Google
Qualcomm
MediaTek
Samsung
Imagination Technologies
Fujitsu
Wave Computing
General Vision
Graphcore
Micron Technology
Cambricon
SenseTime
Horizon Robotics
Baidu
Synopsys
westwell
Broadcom
Softbank
Alibaba
Rockchip
Mythic
NXP
VeriSilicon
ARM
UNISOC
Bitmain
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
GPU
FPGA
ASIC
Other (Brain-Like Chips)
Market segment by Application, split into
Deep Learning Training
Inference in Edge Devices
Security
Smartphone
Automotive
Market segment by Regions, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset are as follows:
History Year: 2018-2019
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 GPU
1.4.2 FPGA
1.4.3 ASIC
1.4.4 Other (Brain-Like Chips)
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Share by Application (2018-2025)
1.5.2 Deep Learning Training
1.5.3 Inference in Edge Devices
1.5.4 Security
1.5.5 Smartphone
1.5.6 Automotive
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size
2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)
2.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Share by Regions (2018-2025)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Use Cases
3 Key Players
3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue by Manufacturers (2018-2019)
3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market
3.5 Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Funding/Investment Analysis
3.6 Global Key Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Valuation & Market Capitalization
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type (2018-2025)
4.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
5 United States
5.1 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2018-2025)
5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2018-2025)
6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size (2018-2025)
7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Key Players in China
7.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Type
7.4 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size by Application
8 Rest of World
8.1 Japan
8.1.1 Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Analysis
8.1.2 Key Players in Japan
8.2 India
8.2.1 India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Analysis
8.2.2 Key Players in India
8.3 Southeast Asia
8.3.1 Southeast Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Analysis
8.3.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia
9 International Players Profiles
9.1 Nvidia
9.1.1 Nvidia Company Details
9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.1.4 Nvidia Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.1.5 Nvidia Recent Development
9.2 Intel(Movidius)
9.2.1 Intel(Movidius) Company Details
9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.2.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.2.4 Intel(Movidius) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.2.5 Intel(Movidius) Recent Development
9.3 AMD
9.3.1 AMD Company Details
9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.3.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.3.4 AMD Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.3.5 AMD Recent Development
9.4 Xilinx(Deephi Tech)
9.4.1 Xilinx(Deephi Tech) Company Details
9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.4.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.4.4 Xilinx(Deephi Tech) Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.4.5 Xilinx(Deephi Tech) Recent Development
9.5 AWS Inferentia
9.5.1 AWS Inferentia Company Details
9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.5.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.5.4 AWS Inferentia Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2017-2018)
9.5.5 AWS Inferentia Recent Development
9.6 IBM
9.6.1 IBM Company Details
9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.6.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.6.4 IBM Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2017-2018)
9.6.5 IBM Recent Development
9.7 Huawei
9.7.1 Huawei Company Details
9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.7.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.7.4 Huawei Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.7.5 Huawei Recent Development
9.8 Google
9.8.1 Google Company Details
9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.8.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.8.4 Google Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.8.5 Google Recent Development
9.9 Qualcomm
9.9.1 Qualcomm Company Details
9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.9.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.9.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.9.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
9.10 MediaTek
9.10.1 MediaTek Company Details
9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
9.10.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Introduction
9.10.4 MediaTek Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business (2018-2019)
9.10.5 MediaTek Recent Development
9.11 Samsung
9.12 Imagination Technologies
9.13 Fujitsu
9.14 Wave Computing
9.15 General Vision
9.16 Graphcore
9.17 Micron Technology
9.18 Cambricon
9.19 SenseTime
9.20 Horizon Robotics
9.21 Baidu
9.22 Synopsys
9.23 westwell
9.24 Broadcom
9.25 Softbank
9.26 Alibaba
9.27 Rockchip
9.28 Mythic
9.29 NXP
9.30 VeriSilicon
9.31 ARM
9.32 UNISOC
9.33 Bitmain
10 Market Dynamics
10.1 Drivers
10.2 Challenges
10.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis
10.4 Market Ecosystem and Value Chain Analysis
11 Key Findings in This Report
12 Appendix
12.1 Research Methodology
12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
12.1.2 Data Source
12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
12.1.2.2 Primary Sources
12.2 Disclaimer
12.3 Author Details
