Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Trends, Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2019-2025

This report focuses on AI Chipset, the typical products include GPU (Nvidia, AMD, Imagination), FPGA (Xilinx, Deephi Tech, Baidu), ASIC (Cambricon, MediaTek, Google), and Brain-Like Chips (like IBM, westwell and Qualcomm).

In 2018, the Deep Learning Training was the largest application segment.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset development in United States, Europe, China and Other Regions.

The key players covered in this study

Nvidia

Intel(Movidius)

AMD

Xilinx(Deephi Tech)

AWS Inferentia

IBM

Huawei

Google

Qualcomm

MediaTek

Samsung

Imagination Technologies

Fujitsu

Wave Computing

General Vision

Graphcore

Micron Technology

Cambricon

SenseTime

Horizon Robotics

Baidu

Synopsys

westwell

Broadcom

Softbank

Alibaba

Rockchip

Mythic

NXP

VeriSilicon

ARM

UNISOC

Bitmain

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

GPU

FPGA

ASIC

Other (Brain-Like Chips)

Market segment by Application, split into

Deep Learning Training

Inference in Edge Devices

Security

Smartphone

Automotive

Market segment by Regions, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset are as follows:

History Year: 2018-2019

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.