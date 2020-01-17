Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market 2019-Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Key Developments, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

— Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the engineering and deployment of machines to enable them to perform tasks with intelligence similar to humans.

AI chipset is likely to gain traction with the amalgamation of various technologies such as deep learning, robotics, digital personal assistance, querying, natural language processing, and context-aware processing to develop an AI-featured product. In the near future, AI is expected to have a crucial impact on multiple end-use applications such as driverless cars, healthcare diagnostics, and physical assistance in elder care.

The AI systems consist of software and also require high-end hardware functionality to support calculations. Therefore, market participants are working on building custom chips, designed to support AI development. Therefore, market participants are working on building custom chips, designed to support AI development.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.)

FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.)

General Vision, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)

Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Cerebras Systems (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Advanced Micro Devices (U.S.)

Apple Inc (U.S.)

Numenta, Inc. (U.S.)

Sentient Technologies (U.S.)

Google Inc (U.S.)

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Deep Learning

Neural networks

Natural language processing

Others

Segment by Application

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Security systems

Automobile

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset

1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Deep Learning

1.2.3 Neural networks

1.2.4 Natural language processing

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Segment by Application

1.3.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Robotics

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Security systems

1.3.5 Automobile

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Size

1.5.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Business

7.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China)

7.1.1 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.)

7.2.1 Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.)

7.3.1 FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 General Vision, Inc. (U.S.)

7.4.1 General Vision, Inc. (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 General Vision, Inc. (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 IBM Corporation (U.S.)

7.5.1 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 IBM Corporation (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.)

7.6.1 NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Intel Corporation (U.S.)

7.7.1 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Intel Corporation (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)

7.8.1 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 MediaTek Inc (Taiwan) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

7.9.1 Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Cerebras Systems (U.S.)

7.10.1 Cerebras Systems (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Cerebras Systems (U.S.) Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

7.12 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

7.13 Advanced Micro Devices (U.S.)

7.14 Apple Inc (U.S.)

7.15 Numenta, Inc. (U.S.)

7.16 Sentient Technologies (U.S.)

7.17 Google Inc (U.S.)

Continued….

