Artificial Grass Turf Market Growing at 8.3% CAGR by 2025

Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibers made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass. However, it is now being used on Sports lawns and Landscaping applications as well.

The global Artificial Grass Turf market is valued at 2060 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 3610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Artificial Grass Turf market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT Global Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on. The sales value of Artificial Grass Turf is about 535.0 Million USD in 2016.

Artificial Grass Turf used in the application including Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-contact Sports and Others. Report data showed that 42.67% of the Artificial Grass Turf market demand in Contact Sports, 24.58% in Leisure use in 2016. There are three kinds of Artificial Grass Turf, which are Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type and Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type. Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type is important in the Artificial Grass Turf, with a sales market share nearly 45.23% in 2016.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

FieldTurf ( Tarkett)

CoCreation Grass

Polytan GmbH

Domo Sports Grass

ACT Global Sports

SIS Pitches

Limonta Sport

Edel Grass B.V.

Unisport-Saltex Oy

GreenVision / Mattex

Mondo S.p.A.

Juta

Condor Grass

Nurteks

Taishan

Victoria PLC

ForestGrass

Forbex

This report studies the global market size of Artificial Grass Turf in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Artificial Grass Turf in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Artificial Grass Turf market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Artificial Grass Turf market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

– Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type

– Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type

– Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Market size by End User

– Contact Sports

– Leisure

– Landscaping

– Non-contact Sports

– Others

The study objectives of this report are:

– To study and analyze the global Artificial Grass Turf market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

– To understand the structure of Artificial Grass Turf market by identifying its various subsegments.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– Focuses on the key global Artificial Grass Turf companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

– To project the value and sales volume of Artificial Grass Turf submarkets, with respect to key regions.

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

