Artificial Disc Market Overview, Analysis, Segmentation by Product, Material, Industry Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis
Artificial disc market is expected to be around 4.8 billion by 2025. This is attributed to the development of technologically advanced treatment options, rising prevalence of degenerative disc diseases, and increased inclination for minimally invasive medical interventions. Moreover, an improvement in clinical trial results for artificial disc is set to increase demand among surgeons and patients. On the other hand, unfavorable reimbursement policies and high cost of devices will hamper the market growth.
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Cervical artificial disc segment accounted for the highest share of the global market in 2016, due to availability of large number of products for the treatment of cervical disorders and rise in number of surgeries related to cervical artificial discs. Lumbar disc replacement is the most common non-surgical treatment alternative for the people suffering from severe back pain as it helps to gain normal motion with substantial progress in back pain.
Material Outlook and Trend Analysis
Metal on biopolymer segment occupied largest share of the overall market in 2015, due to increased acceptance among healthcare professionals and enhanced biocompatibility. Metal on metal segment is expected to witness high growth rate primarily due to low cost in comparison with metal on biopolymer artificial disc. Additionally, a growing need for cost efficient products in developing nations is further contributing to the segment growth.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America dominated the global market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. This large share is attributed to developed healthcare infrastructure, supportive reimbursement policies, high disposable income, high success rate of artificial disc clinical trials, rising prevalence of degenerative disc diseases, and preference for non-invasive procedures. The United States is the major contributor to the North American artificial disc market and is projected to continue its lead during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to rapidly increasing geriatric population, rising disposable income and improving healthcare infrastructure. China is expected to grow at double digit CAGR from 2017 to 2025, due to huge patient population, growth in medical tourism, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Japan artificial disc market held major share of the Asia-Pacific market, due to high adoption of advanced products.
Competitive Analysis
Artificial disc market is dominated by key players such as Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic, LDR Holding Corporation, Aesculap Implant Systems, LLC, Globus Medical Inc., DePuy Synthes Spine Inc., NuVasive, Inc. Product development and strategic acquisition are the strategies adopted by these players to increase their share and sustain their positions in the global market.
Market Opportunities
The major expansion opportunities for the players in this market lie in the developing countries such as India and China, where there is increasing prevalence of degenerative disc diseases coupled with rapidly aging population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rising disposable income.
Artificial Disc Market Segmentation
By Product:
Lumbar Disc
Cervical Disc
By Material:
Metal on Biopolymer
Metal on Metal
By Region:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Columbia
- South Africa
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
