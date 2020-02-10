Artificial Cartilage Implant Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, and Forecast to 2027

“The Latest Research Report Artificial Cartilage Implant Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Cartilage is the semi-rigid specialized connective tissue performing a range of functions in the human body. It is designed to give support, bear weight and withstand tension, torsion, and bending. Cartilage can be classified as articular cartilage, elastic cartilage or fibrocartilage. Each cartilage type has its function e.g. elastic cartilage help in the maintenance of shape and structure of the ear and trachea. Cartilage also acts as a binder between two bones, permitting smooth motion between adjoining bony segments. Articular cartilage is found in synovial joints such as hip, knee, and elbow and is concerned with the mechanical and functional behavior. Osteoarthrosis is the one of the leading disability in the United States. About 80% of people over the age of 65+ in the United States are suffering from osteoarthrosis. Most commonly, distal interphalangeal, first carpometacarpal, and knee joints are affected leading to physical disability.

Damage to the cartilage impedes smooth movement of the joint increases the friction resulting in erosion of the articular surface causing pain and arthritis. Reasons behind cartilage damage may be due to daily wear and tear or injury, ligament injury or due to other disease condition such as oesteonecrosis and osteochondritis. As cartilage is devoid of blood vessels, the healing process is poor and leads to progressive pain, immobility, and arthritis. Cartilage Implantation also is known as autologous chondrocyte implantation (ACI) method is used in repair and replacement of damaged articular cartilage. It is an advanced procedure that uses artificially grown cartilage cells from non-weight bearing regions of the bone and is artificially cultured in laboratories and is implanted at the region of damaged cartilage. The common symptoms of cartilage damage are pain, irritation, inflammation and limited mobility of the affected joint area.

Several synthetic cartilage implants for the treatment of arthritis are receiving approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and generating significant revenue in the artificial cartilage implant market. The synthetic cartilage is composed of saline and synthetic polymer (polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)). Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) crosslinking yields an inert and lubricating material that has mechanical properties same as human cartilage. During artificial implant of the cartilage, long-term follow-up is necessary to withstand complications such as subsidence, wear, and tear, loosening, inflammatory, or auto-immune attack.

Artificial Cartilage Implant: Drivers and Restrains

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and it is estimated that in the United States about 54.4 million United States adults suffer some form of arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, and this number will rise with the increase in geriatric population and various lifestyle diseases such as obesity, and various fall injuries etc. The rise in prevalence of arthritis, fall injuries, and other lifestyle diseases, researchers focusing on innovative technologies for durable cartilage implantation and growing awareness about the same with recent product launches of artificial cartilage implant, mimics both strength and suppleness of native tissue is expected to boost the market revenue for artificial cartilage implant market. The major challenge associated with the artificial cartilage implant are cost associated with cartilage repair and implant, FDA stringent regulation that may hinder the growth of the artificial cartilage implant market. Pipeline and clinical research are on the way with new materials; that causes fewer complications and last longer. According to National Joint Registry about 160,000 total hip and knee replacement surgery are performed each year in England and Wales.

Artificial Cartilage Implant: Segmentation

The global artificial implant market has been classified on the basis of surgery type, end user and geography.

Based on surgery type, the artificial cartilage implant is divided into following:

Autologous Chondrocyte Transplantation

Meniscus Transplant

Osteochondral Allograft

Cell-based Cartilage Resurfacing

Others

Based on the End User, the global artificial cartilage implant is divided into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Artificial Cartilage Implant: Overview

Based on the surgery type, the global artificial cartilage implant market is segmented autologous chondrocyte transplantation, meniscus transplant, osteochondral allograft, cell-based cartilage resurfacing and others. Based on the end user artificial cartilage implant market is segmented into, hospitals, ambulatory care centers, orthopedic clinics and others. The rise in incidences of orthopedic diseases and disorders, growing aging population, companies focusing on collaboration, acquisition, and merger with various manufacturers to expand their product portfolio are attributed towards the growth of artificial cartilage implants or the treatment of articular cartilage injuries

Artificial Cartilage Implant: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global artificial cartilage implant market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to account for major share followed by Europe. Increasing geriatric population, and rapid degenerative changes of the knees due to injury, healthcare insurance in United States are the reasons for the market growth in these countries. Increase in demand for elder care and treatment, increase in patient population base, huge government support for research and development and to modernize healthcare systems will contribute the growth of artificial cartilage market in Asia Pacific region.

Artificial Cartilage Implant: Key Players

Some of the key players in global artificial cartilage market are Biomet, Inc., Azellon Cell Therapeutics, Anika Therapeutics , DePuy (Johnson & Johnson), CellGenix, Advanced Technologies and Regenerative Medicine, Medtronic Plc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, Sanofi SA and others

