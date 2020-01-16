Articulated Bus Market CAGR will grow at 5.25% till 2028

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Articulated Bus Market Application, Types and Global Key Players Market Size, Growth Forecasts to 2028” new report to its research database.

Global Articulated Bus market size will reach 3367.08 million US$ by 2025, from 2235.81 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Articulated Bus.

An articulated bus (either a motor bus or trolleybus) is an articulated vehicle used in public transportation. It is usually a single-deck design, and comprises two rigid sections linked by a pivoting joint (articulation) enclosed by protective folding bellows on the in- and outside the vehicle (usually of gray or black colour) and a cover plate on the inside of the vehicle. This arrangement allows a longer legal overall length than single-decker rigid-bodied buses, and hence a higher passenger capacity, while still allowing the bus to maneuver adequately on the roads of its

By Product Type

Single-decker Articulated Bus

Double-decker Articulated Bus

By Application

City Traffic

Town Traffic

By Country

North America-United States, Canada, Mexico

Asia-Pacific-China, India, Australia

By Regions

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe-Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe

Central and South America-Brazil, Colombia, Rest of Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Manufacturers Covered:

Volvo

Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)

Yutong

MAN Truck and Bus

New Flyer

Solaris Bus and Coach

Scania

Ashok Leyland

Otokar

BYD

Others

Study Objectives:

To analyze and research the global Articulated Bus status and future forecastï¼Œinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Articulated Bus manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

