Articulated Arm Services Market: To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2015 – 2023

Articulated arms or robotic arms were primarily used for applications limited to verticals such as aerospace, automotive, military and machine shops. However, gradually these arms are being deployed for applications across other industries such as medical, animation and electronics. Owing to the characteristics of these arms, such as light weight, flexibility and easy handling, these arms are gaining popularity in Co-ordinate Measuring Machine (CMM).

Moreover, the demand for portable articulated arms is more as compared to fixed CMM configurations due to use of multi-axis arms in measuring different parameters that are beyond the capability of fixed CMM configuration. The growing demand for Portable CMM (PCMM) coupled with its increasing scope in semiconductor and mechatronics industries is expected to further enhance the growth of articulated arms in the CMM market.

Articulated arms services market is segmented on the basis of applications such as automotive, aerospace, industrial, power generation, medical and electronics. The automotive segment includes all the participants involved in the automotive supply chain including the OEMs and the component manufacturers. In aerospace, the articulated arms are used for metrology services offered to civil aerospace, military, and defense applications.

The industries use articulated arms services to avail metrology services for industrial manufacturing applications, metal fabrication work, and processing industries. In power generation, articulated arms are preferred to analyze of metrology services provided in thermal power plants, nuclear plants, and wind mills, and other renewable power generation sources. In medical and electronics industry, articulated arms are primarily used for heritage preservation and animal applications.

Asia Pacific region is witnessing increasing growth in articulated arm services market. This growth is driven by high growth in the automotives and industrial sectors. Additionally, the increasing demand for industrial robotics in Asia Pacific is further boosting the growth of articulated arms services. According to International Federation of Robotics, in Asia including Australia and New Zealand, the total number of industrial robots sold in this region in 2013 was 17% more as compared to 2012. Moreover, with the increasing demand for portable and easy to handle metrological equipment, coupled with declining prices, is further propelling the growth of articulated arms service market in Asia Pacific region.

Asia Pacific articulated arms market is dominated by the automotive applications segment and is expected to remain dominant over the coming years. However, with the increasing number of industrial plants in the Asia Pacific region, it is expected that the industrial application segment of articulated arms services market will show potential growth in near future. Within Asia Pacific, the majority of the market share is held by China, followed by Japan and India. In China and Japan, the market growth is attributed to growing demand from automotives, power generation and heavy industries.

India and Thailand are the most attractive countries in terms of growth rate, due to the increasing demand for metrology services across different industries in these countries. Korea, Indonesia and other countries such as Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore have potential growth opportunities with increasing industrialization in these countries, coupled with growing automotive sector.

Articulated arms services market is dominated by companies such as Hexagon Metrology, Carl Zeiss, Faro Technologies, Inc. Universal Robot A/S Denso Wave Incorporated, KUKA Roboter GmbH and Nikon Metrology, Inc.