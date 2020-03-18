GlobalData’s Medical Devices sector report, “Arthroscopy — Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2019” provides an overview of Arthroscopy currently in pipeline stage.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. The report reviews major players involved in the pipeline product development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and, the number of trials for the key Arthroscopy pipeline products.

This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research by GlobalData’s team of industry experts.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2751247

Scope:

– Extensive coverage of the Arthroscopy under development

— The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

— The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Arthroscopy and list all their pipeline projects

— The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

— The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

— Recent developments in the segment / industry.

Reasons to buy:

The report enables you to —

— Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

— Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage

— Identify and understand important and diverse types of Arthroscopy under development

— Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

— Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline

— In-depth analysis of the product’s current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2751247

Key Players:

· Arthroscopic Innovations, LLC

· CartiHeal Ltd.

· Cartimage Medical SAS

· Clemson University

· DePuy Synthes Inc

· Elite Surgical Supplies (Pty) Ltd

· Hospital for Special Surgery

· MinInvasive Ltd.

· Naviswiss AG

· Pristine Surgical LLC

· Pro-Dex Inc

· Sheba Medical Center

· SpineSmith Holdings LLC

· Surge-on Medical BV

· Ti-TaMed (PTY) LTD.

· Trice Medical Inc

· University of Florida

· University of Utah

Key Points from TOC:

2 Introduction

3 Products under Development

4 Arthroscopy — Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

5 Arthroscopy Companies and Product Overview

6 Arthroscopy- Recent Developments

6.1 Jul 11, 2018: IMPLANET: First-half 2018 revenue

6.2 Jul 10, 2018: Stryker announces organizational changes

6.3 Jul 09, 2018: Bovie Medical Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2018 Revenue Results

6.4 Jun 05, 2018: Medtronic Presents Strategic Growth Roadmap at 2018 Investor Day; Outlines Plan to Create Shareholder Value

6.5 Jun 05, 2018: IMPLANET announces opening of a United Kingdom sales branch

6.6 May 24, 2018: Medtronic Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

6.7 May 23, 2018: Episurf Medical continues preparations for its US IDE study by appointing Dr Michael A Kelly as special study advisor

6.8 May 15, 2018: Precision Optics Announces Operating Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2018

6.9 May 14, 2018: DePuy Synthes Introduces TRUESPAN Meniscal Repair System

6.10 May 14, 2018: Episurf Medical: Management group changes

6.11 May 08, 2018: Smith & Nephew: Change of Directorate

6.12 May 07, 2018: Medtronic Appoints Mike Weinstein As Senior Vice President Of Strategy

6.13 May 03, 2018: Smith & Nephew First Quarter 2018 Trading Report

6.14 May 01, 2018: Bovie Medical Announces Appointment of Diane I. Duncan to Medical Advisory Board

Continued…

Get More Information about this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/arthroscopy-medical-devices-pipeline-assessment-2019

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager — Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas — 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884–6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]