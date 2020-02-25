Artery Compression Devices Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018-2028

Artery compression devices are intended for promoting hemostasis after catheterization of arteries. Artery compression devices consist of compression balloons, unilateral valve, adjustable belt and tubing. Unilateral valve is used for control of air flow which is connected to the pneumatic system on one side and compression balloons on the other. Compression balloons are used for assisting hemostasis with the help pneumatic pressure generated by air flow. Mostly pneumatic devices are used to build pressure inside of the compression balloons. Pneumatic devices utilize compressed air to generate external pressure. The plastic belt is used to position the compression device over the application area.

They are two types of artery compression devices, namely radial artery compression devices and femoral artery compression devices. Radial artery compression devices are used for the radial artery in the hand after the transradial procedure. Femoral artery compression devices are mostly used for cardiac catheterization and femoral artery puncture. Artery compression technique is a most effective method for hematomas prevention. For most of the percutaneous coronary interventions and cardiac angiography, radial access is the preferred choice because of reduced complication than femoral access.

Artery Compression Devices Market: Drivers and Restraints

Artery catheterization is the most common method of disease management. This procedure is accomplished by cannulating axillary, dorsal pedis, brachial, femoral and radial artery. Radial arteries are most preferable location due to less complication and ease of use. Catheterization is always associated with complications such as the hematoma, vascular occlusion, bleeding, and hematoma. The compression devices are prerequisite to control the complications. Rising demand for artery compression devices is expected to boost the growth of artery compression devices market. Traditionally, hemostasis is attained by physical compression and taping which is a time-consuming and labor-intensive procedure. Recently, artery compression devices are widely used among different end users. This is because traditional methods are associated with severe complications. Artery compression devices are safe and ensure a quick recovery after catheterization. Along with these, artery compression devices are cost-effective and with high patient compliance. All these factors act as a potential driver for the burgeoning growth of the artery compression devices market.

Artery Compression Device Market: Segmentation

Based on Indication, the artery compression devices market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Artery Compression Devices Market: Overview

The global artery compression devices market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing demand for artery compression devices in attaining homeostasis. Artery compression artery devices are far advanced than the alternatives available due to lower incidence of vascular occlusion. The artery compression devices market has a presence of many players, which have a huge market share in developed countries. The key players in the artery compression devices market are mainly focused on R&D to accelerate the development due to a large number of innovating companies. The artery compression devices market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Artery Compression Devices Market: Region-Wise Overview

The global artery compression devices market is segmented into the following regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific Excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the dominant regional market for artery compression devices due to high penetration of the devices in the region. In North America, the U.S. is the dominating market due to high adoption of the devices among the end users. Europe artery compression devices market is the second dominating regional market for artery compression devices due to high awareness among the end users. APAC is a fast-growing regional market for artery compression devices due to increasing demand. Growth in the Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is increasing slowly due to increasing adoption.

Artery Compression Devices Market: Key Participants

Some of the key participants in the artery compression devices market are Terumo Europe NV, Merit Medical Systems, Medtronic, and BenQ Materials Corporation, among others.