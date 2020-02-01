Aromatic Solvents Market Segment Forecast, Research Report With LyondellBasell, Shell, Pampa Energia, Total, SK innovation, ExxonMobil, BASF, Chevron Phillips And More

Aromatic solvents are those solvents that usually involve the inclusion of an aromatic hydrocarbon like toluene, xylene, or even naphtha. These solvents are used as diluents, and solvents, in various industries. They also have corrosion inhibiting capabilities which make it more beneficial.

The Global Aromatic Solvents Market is expected to rise from an initial estimated value of USD 5.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.24 billion by 2026 while registering a CAGR of 2.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. These solvents are a powerful bonding and dissolving agent for organic liquids which has increased their applications to a number of industries, thus driving the market growth. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Aromatic Solvents Market are

Royal Dutch Shell

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

China Petrochemical Corporation

BASF SE

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Reliance Industries Limited

Total

CPC Corporation

Pampa Energía S.A.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

FCFA

HCS Group

Others: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Pon Pure Chemicals, Recochem Corporation, THAI OIL, W.M. Barr & Co., ARHAM PETROCHEM PRIVATE LIMITED (APPL), Agrofert, Eastman Chemical Company, Galp, Ganga Rasayanie (P) Ltd., Hanwha Group, Jiangsu Hualun Chemical Co. Ltd., Korea Petrochemical Ind. Co., LTD., Monument Chemical, S-OIL CORPORATION, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Ashland, and Huntsman International LLC.

The Global Aromatic Solvents Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Aromatic Solvents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Aromatic Solvents Market

By Type Toluene Solvents Xylene Solvents Para-Xylene Mixed Xylene Ethylbenzene Solvents

By Application Paints & Coatings Adhesives Printing Inks Cleaning & Degreasing Others

By End-User Pharmaceuticals Oilfield Chemicals Automotive Others

By Geography North America



US Canada Mexico



South America

Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Europe

Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific

Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific



Middle East and Africa

South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Drivers:

Increase in demand by the paints market is driving the growth higher, because these solvents are used to dissolve and bind a number of chemicals in the paint

High solvency capabilities of these solvents is also one of the major factors for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Due to the emissions of volatile organic compounds in the manufacturing of these solvents, the market is expected to be restrained

The awareness regarding the harmful effects in usage of these aromatic solvents is growing and hence, the consumers are inclined on shifting to environmentally safe solvents. This factor is expected to restrain the market growth

