Armored Vehicles Market worth 16.8 Billion US$ till 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

Armored Vehicles Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Armored Vehicles Market is projected to grow from US$ 14.3 Billion in 2018 to US$ 16.8 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.25% from 2018 to 2023. Growing demand for armored vehicles due to rise in the instances of cross-border conflicts and increasing incidences of asymmetric warfare across the globe are expected to fuel the growth of the armored vehicles market across the globe.

Most Popular Companies Profiled in this report includes, Oshkosh Corporation (US), UralVagonZavod (Russia), Ukroboronprom (Ukraine), General Dynamics Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), NORINCO (China), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and TextronInc. (US). Armored Vehicles Market report spread across 161 Pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

“The combat vehicles segment is projected to lead the armored vehicles market during the forecast period.”

Based on Platform, the armored vehicles market has been segmented into combat vehicles, combat support vehicles, and unmanned armored ground vehicles. The unmanned armored ground vehicles segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for unmanned systems in battlefields is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.

“The wheeled segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the tracked segment from 2018 to 2023.”

Based on Mobility, the market has been segmented into wheeled and tracked. The wheeled segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR as compared to the tracked segment during the forecast period. Increased demand for 4×4 light armored vehicles by military forces to carry out Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities and transport defense personnel and equipment from one location to another is fueling the growth of this segment of the market.

“The Asia Pacific armored vehicles marketis projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The Asia Pacific Armored Vehicles Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023.The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the rising number of terrorist activities in the Asia Pacific region and increasing spending of emerging economies on defense operations. Countries such as India and China have increased their defense budgets and are procuring advanced armored vehicles for their military operations.

Break-up of profiles of primary participants in this report:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20% By Designation : C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 40%

: C level – 35%, Director level – 25%, and Others – 40% By Region: Middle East – 45%, North America – 20%, AsiaPacific – 30%, and Europe – 5%

