Armor Protection Systems Market -Top players are Rheinmetall Defence, ArmourWorks International, AirBoss Defense, Force 21 Equipment P Ltd

Armor protection systems are used to protect armored vehicle and soldiers from enemy attacks. The global rising concern for security is resulting into the need for armor protection systems for vehicle and soldier’s safety. The market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

There are several factors driving the demand for armor protection systems globally. The rising concern for terrorist activities in countries like Belgium, the U.S., and France among others has led to need for body armor and armor protection systems for the armed forces. Furthermore, these armor protection systems are flame resistant and shield the soldiers from heat during bomb attacks. Moreover Kevlar body armors are light and extremely strong against bullet attacks. Hence these are also preferred for the defense and law enforcement agencies. In addition, the traditional body armor is gradually being replaced with interceptor body armor systems which include ballistic plates. The body armor system includes collar device which protects the collar and throat, groin protector, axillary protection systems, back extender, combat diapers, side plate carriers and upper leg protector. The ballistic plate protects the armor from bullets from handgun and submachine gun. Furthermore it can also withstand lower velocity fragments. For vehicles, the armor protection systems are built with steel and heat absorbing materials which are soft and elastic in nature. These armor protection systems are even capable of countering anti-tank missiles, RPGs and roadside bombs. These factors are aiding to the growth of armor protection systems and the market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

However, there are certain factors which are pulling the growth of the market to a certain extent. These armors are very heavy and hence slows the speed of the vehicle and soldiers considerably which is risky certain situations. Hence the factor is posing as a restraint for the global armor protection systems market. Furthermore, the high cost of armor protection systems is hindering the demand for protection systems in developing regions like Middle East & Africa and Latin America considerably.

Nevertheless, research and developments are being conducted to develop light weight yet strong hybrid armor protection systems. These protection systems will be capable of providing necessary protection from small caliber weapons and the new form of weapons such as biochemical weapons. Hence the market for armor protection systems is expected to grow significantly in future.

The global armor protection system can be bifurcated into types and geography. By types, the market can be broadly segmented into soldier protection systems and vehicle protection systems. The vehicle protection system is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue due to the increasing adoption of these systems by defense bodies in countries like the U.K., France and the U.S. among others. However, the rising threats of terrorist activities are expected to surge the demand for soldier protection systems significantly during the forecast period.

