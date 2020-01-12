Arkay’s online sales surge in days after alcohol free vodka & whisky billboards ad debut 

Arkay billboards are now live in Times Square, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Nashville.

New York –March 10, 2019. Arkay Beverages, a leading producer of alcohol-free liquor flavored drinks, is preparing to go public in the US. A growing enterprise, Arkay produces drinks with the burn and kick of alcohol with none of the negative effects associated with a night of drinking. Founder Reynald Vito Grattagliano began work on the W.A.R.M. molecule to mimic the taste and feel of alcohol in 2007, and started to add the flavors of whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, brandy and more in 2011. This new concept of alcohol-free adult beverages grew into a diverse product line that features no alcohol, calories, carbs, sugar or sweetener that is gluten-free and vegan-friendly. Arkay is also entering the cannabis-infused drink market with the world’s first cannabis-infused alcohol-free liquors, cocktails and beers.

Arkay’s new ad comes during a time when customers are looking for brands to be more socially conscious, so it is possible that this bump in sales comes from customers seeking to support Arkay’s cause and more specifically its fight against alcoholism. https://arkaybeverages.com/billboards-assets-nyc-miami-nashville/

Nearly 60% of Americans, the highest amount to date, are restricted in their alcohol use due to prescription drugs. Many of these include antidepressants and treatments for high cholesterol and diabetes. Arkay beverages contain no alcohol, calories, carbs or gluten, and can be enjoyed by those with drug-related limitations on alcohol use.

Arkay has experienced exponential growth with millions of consumers enjoying Arkay products every day. Arkay is a global brand currently available in over 120 countries. With new products set to hit shelves over the next 3 years, Arkay is gearing up for a wider launch in the US by going public on June 30, 2019. As a part of this, Arkay looks to create a cash bonus program for staff and to create liquidity for shareholders. In September 2019, Arkay is launching a multi-million dollar advertising campaign encompassing car, airline, and yacht magazines reaching over 100 million readers each month.

In 2017, Arkay reached $25 million in sales, and in 2018, saw $300 million. Arkay has set an internal goal of $1 Billion in revenue by 2021 with new products such as alcohol-free beer, alcohol-free cocktails, and flavored cannabis-based liquors, and the opening of distribution centers in 200 US and International markets. https://arkaybeverages.com/invest-in-arkay-beverages/

Arkay is designed to allow anyone to enjoy liquor-flavored beverages without guilt. Arkay products can be used by those with religious or medical limitations on alcohol consumption, as well as recovering addicts, pregnant women, designated drivers, and those using prescription medication.

Nearly 60% of Americans, the highest amount to date, are restricted in their alcohol use due to prescription drugs. Many of these include antidepressants and treatments for high cholesterol and diabetes. Arkay beverages contain no alcohol, calories, carbs or gluten, and can be enjoyed by those with drug-related limitations on alcohol use.

Additionally, Arkay beverages are consumed every day by millions of people looking for a smart solution to the global alcoholism problem. While Arkay products are not medicine and not promoted for medicinal use, they can be enjoyed for a placebo effect similar to regular liquors without any of the unhealthy side effects.

Unlike alcohol, Arkay is not constrained by market regulations, allowing it to be sold virtually anywhere. It is possible for Arkay products to be sold in coffee shops, convenience stores, supermarkets and liquor stores, bars and night clubs, university campuses, and hotels. Because it contains no alcohol, a liquor license would not be required to sell Arkay products. With a suggested retail price of less than $3 USD, Arkay can become a mass market drink for everyone to enjoy.

Arkay drinks are approved by EEC Food Regulators, FDA Food & Drug Administration in the US, Arkay drinks are conformed Halal and Kosher.

CONTACT: Richard Simmons

[email protected]

ABOUT ARKAY:

Arkay Beverages, founded in 2011, is a leading global producer and distributor of alternative adult beverages, included alcohol-free liquor flavored beverages.

ARKAY ® , DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE UNLESS IT’S ARKAY ® IT’S NOT ALCOHOL, IT’S NOT WHISKY, IT’S ARKAY ® ARE REGISTERED TRADEMARK IN USA, CANADA, EUROPE AND MORE THAN 100 COUNTRIES.

WWW.ARKAYBEVERAGES.COM

https://youtu.be/qNU3-1_n8qI