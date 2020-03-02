Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market 2019-2024 Detail Research on Stakeholders, Product Types, Potential Applications and Regional Trends

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market Evaluation of Key Players, Drivers Initial Opportunities and Provincial Trends by 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.



Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is a closed-cell plastic. It is used as factory-made thermal insulation material in the form of insulation boards or block foam, and in combination with various rigid facings as a constructional material or sandwich panel. Polyurethane spray foams are manufactured directly on the building site.

Scope of the Report:

Rigid polyurethane foam (RPUF) is one of the most efficient, high performance insulation materials, enabling very effective energy savings with minimal occupation of space. The global market for rigid polyurethane foams is expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2021.

Growth of construction industry mainly in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market for rigid polyurethane foams in the future years. What’s more, government support in promoting the usage of rigid polyurethane foams mainly for refrigeration applications in the U.S. is also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In regard to rigid polyurethane foam ‘black material’ (polymeric MDI) industry, the entire market is dominated by a few manufacturer: besides Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., only seven companies worldwide including BASF,Bayer, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, and Japan’s NPU are in possession of the core production technology of MDI. Chinese manufacturers of polymeric MDI cover Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co., Ltd., Bayer Polymers (Shanghai), Shanghai Lianheng Isocyanate Co., Ltd. (a joint venture of BASF in China), etc., wherein, Yantai Wanhua accounts for more than 60% of the total capacity.

This report focuses on the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman

Dow

Duna Corradini

Novomer

Nanjing Hongbaoli

WanhuaChemical

Lecron Energy Saving Materials

Huafon

Shandong Dongda

Lvyuan New Material

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Slabstock Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Molded Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Spray Rigid Polyurethane Foam

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Refrigerated and Insulated Industry

Building Energy Industry

Solar Water Heaters Industry

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rigid Polyurethane Foam (RPUF) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

