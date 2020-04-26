Argentina: Country Intelligence Market Report 2019 Explore Future Growth by Top Players Movistar Argentina, Claro Argentina, Telecom Argentina-Cablevision, Personal Argentina, Cablevision, Fibertel, Telecentro, DIRECTV

“Argentina: Country Intelligence Report”, a new Country Intelligence Report by Global Data, provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Argentina today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2023. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Total telecommunications and pay-TV service revenues in Argentina will increase to $12.2bn by 2023-end, supported primarily by growth in mobile data and fixed-broadband segments. Mobile data revenue will increase at a CAGR 2018-2023 of 9.7%, supported by an increase smartphone penetration and the growing adoption of 4G services with higher ARPU. Fixed broadband revenues will increase at a CAGR 3.7% over the period 2018-2023 to reach $2.2bn by year-end 2023, driven by steady growth in fiber-optic segment. Investments from major operators to improve and expand their fixed networks will contribute significantly to the growth of fixed broadband segment.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Argentina.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– Argentina’s mobile subscription penetration of population will reach an estimated 140.4% by year-end 2018, 27.4 pp above Latin America’s average of 113%.

– Smartphone subscriptions will reach an estimated 34m by the end of 2018, a CAGR of 7.2% over 2018-2023 period, reaching 47.9m by 2023.

– The number of 4G connections will surpass 3G in 2018, becoming the leading mobile technology with an estimated share of total mobile subscriptions 49.5% at the end of 2018, expanding to 85.8% by 2023.

Major Companies Mentioned:

Movistar Argentina

Claro Argentina

Telecom Argentina-Cablevision

Personal Argentina

Cablevision

Fibertel

Telecentro

DIRECTV

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Argentina’s telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Argentina’s mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Argentina’s telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Argentina.

Table of Contents

Table of contents 3

Market highlights 4

Demographic, macroeconomic, and regulatory context 5

Demographic and macroeconomic context 6

Regulatory context 8

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook 9

Total telecom service revenue 10

Mobile services market 12

Fixed services market 18

Pay-TV services market 22

Competitive landscape and company snapshots 25

Competitive landscape 26

Movistar 28

Claro 29

Cablevision (Telecom Argentina + Fibertel) 30

