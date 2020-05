Architectural Membrane Market Top Key Players: ArTech, Atex, Atlas Greenhouse, Cosella-Dorken Products, Inc.

The Architectural Membrane Market report, launched by Persistence Market Research descriptively covers the present & future growth trends, in addition to highlighting the global expanse of this industry and elaborating the regional share and contribution of each region of the Architectural Membrane Market. The study evaluates the competitive environment, strategies undertaken by prominent players, supply & demand analysis, and revenue growth statistics.

Global Architectural Membrane Market: Definition and Introduction

Technological advancements in the construction industry and increasing innovative projects worldwide will generate significant demand for architectural membranes. Architectural membranes are classified into various types on the basis of materials, such as tensile membranes, fabric membranes, ETFE sheeting membranes, polyester membranes and glass fabric membranes, among others. Architectural membranes are being preferred these days as they provide a better-aerated frame structure and unique mechanical characteristics. Moreover, these membranes in permanent structures provide better stability in terms of dimensions. Architectural membranes have low maintenance cost and have the ability to resist with UV rays, weathering agents, staining and aging.

Architectural membranes find a wide range applications in various end-use areas, such as commercial construction, roads and public construction, performance building construction, residential construction, etc.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/27346

Global Architectural Membrane Market: Dynamic

The global architectural membrane market is primarily being driven by the growth in the construction industry in developing as well as developed economies. For instance, rising demand for architectural membranes is being registered from malls, universities, lodges, bridges, restaurants and healthcare institutions, etc. Newly developed constructions and housing recovery are expected to drive residential and commercial construction sectors, which in turn, will fuel the demand for architectural membranes during the forecast period.

Exterior as well as interior decoration is becoming a worldwide trend. A wide array of architectural membranes provide resistance against external environmental conditions and are thus, used for these purposes. Moreover, architectural membranes are translucent, water repellent and fire retardant. Due to this, they are a favorable choice for residential applications. These superior properties make architectural membranes quite effective in construction activities. Government initiatives towards increasing infrastructural investments will be a key trend that will give a boost to the global architectural membrane market in the next few years. However, the availability of substitutes will restrain the growth of the global architectural membrane market during the forecast period.

Global Architectural Membrane Market: Segmentation

The global architectural membrane market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-use areas, applications and regions.

On the basis of product type, the global architectural membrane market can be segmented as:

ETFE Sheeting

Polyester Fabric

Glass Fabric

Others

On the basis of application areas, the global architectural membrane market can be segmented as:

Exteriors

Lightframe

ETFE foil cushion

Interiors

On the basis of end-use areas, the global architectural membrane market can be segmented as:

Commercial Construction

Roads and Public construction

Performance building construction

Residential construction

Global Architectural Membrane Market: Regional outlook

Global Architectural Membrane Market: Regional outlook

The global architectural membrane market is segmented into seven key regions: Middle East & Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, China, South East Asia & Pacific and Japan. Developed economies, such as Europe and North America, hold a significant share in the market owing to the growing construction industry and growing demand for innovative constructions in the regions.

The demand for architectural membranes in Latin America and South East Asia Pacific is in a growing phase. South East Asia Pacific is estimated to be a high growth region due to the current macroeconomic environment, which is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for architectural membrane manufacturers in the SEA region in the coming years. China and India are the leading economies in the construction industry, in turn, these countries are projected to grow with significant growth rate in global architectural membrane market

Global Architectural Membrane Market: Key Players

The global architectural membrane market is expected to be fragmented due to the high presence of international and local market players. Some of the architectural membrane market participants identified across the value chain of the global architectural membrane market are FabriTec Structures, Dupont Building and Construction, ACS Production, Architen Landrell Associates Limited, ArTech, Atex, Atlas Greenhouse, Cosella-Dorken Products, Inc., Birdair, Inc., Facade Textile Internationa, Innovative Tensile Pvt. Ltd., MakMax Australia, Mehler Texnologies, Sefar AG, VERSEIDAG-INDUTEX and many more.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/27346

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: