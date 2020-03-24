Architectural Membrane Market Insights, Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2025

ORBIS RESEARCH recently Introduced Research Report Title on “Global Architectural Membrane Market” this report describing the comprehensive Overview, SWOT analysis, Insights, Size, Status, shares, Sales, Business Trend, Gross Margin, competition landscape, Forecast Scenario and growth opportunities From 2019 to 2025. In this Report Covers Primary, Secondary, Historical or current data for Study by Product Type, Application, Emerging Key Players/Manufacturers, Key Regions, Countries and Analyze Competitive Developments Such As Expansions, Agreements, New Product Launches and Acquisitions in the Market.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2363044

This report researches the worldwide Architectural Membrane market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions. This study categorizes the global Architectural Membrane breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Architectural Membrane is called “The fifth generation building materials”, which is the most important part of large-span spatial structures of this kind. Architectural membrane material is commonly formed with matrix and high polymer, which means that it is the outcome of bonded matrix and high polymer in desired thickness and width through specific process. Generally, it is divided into PVC membrane material, PVFE membrane materials and so on. And architectural membrane material is widely applied in large public facilities, such as stadium roof system, airport hall, exhibition center, site, landscape pavilion shed etc.

The global architectural membrane market that was valued at 718 Million USD in 2012 is estimated to be worth 747Million USD by the end of 2016.

Architectural membrane downstream is wide and recently architectural membrane has acquired increasing significance in various fields of tensile architecture, tents, sun shading and sun screening, Print applications and others. Globally, the architectural membrane market is mainly driven by growing demand for tensile architecture and tent which account for nearly 61% of total downstream consumption of architectural membrane in global in 2016.

Based on types of architectural membrane available in the market, the report segments the market into glass fabric and polyester fabric and ETFE architectural membranes. The market for polyester architectural membranes accounted for the largest market share in 2016, mainly owing to their low price structure.

Global Architectural Membrane market size will increase to 900 Million US$ by 2025, from 750 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Architectural Membrane.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Architectural Membrane capacity, production, value, price and market share of Architectural Membrane in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Serge Ferrari

Mehler

Heytex

Sattler

Sioen

Verseidag

Hiraoka

Seaman Corp

Saint-Gobain

Chukoh Chem

Naizil

ObeiKan

Sika

Atex Membrane

Taconic-AFD

Kobond

Yilong

Xinyida

Sijia

Jinda

Veik

Guardtex

Architectural Membrane Breakdown Data by Type

Glass Fabric

Polyester Fabric

ETFE Sheeting

Other

Architectural Membrane Breakdown Data by Application

Tensile Architecture

Tents

Sun Shading and Sun Screening

Print Applications

Other

Architectural Membrane Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Architectural Membrane Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Architectural Membrane capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Architectural Membrane manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Architectural Membrane :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Enquire before buy or customization in Report: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2363044

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Latin America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]