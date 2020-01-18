Arc Welding Equipment Market | Great Arc Weld By Companies Telwin, Amada Miyachi, Inc., Shenzhen Riland Industry, American Torch Tip

Arc welding can be defined as the process of binding metals by melting metals using an electric arc. Arc welding is a category of welding which needs a welding power supply to make an electric arc between a metal rod and the base material which is required to melt the metals at the point-of-contact. This process was first developed in late 19s and became commercial during Second World War for shipbuilding.

The global arc welding equipment market has witnessed stagnant growth since last few years and is anticipated to maintain high growth scale over the forecast period of 2018-2026. The primary factor driving the global arc welding equipment market includes increasing demand from different end use industries such as construction, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, automotive, and many others. Arc welding equipment is rapidly being used in the construction of gas rigs, buildings, massive offshore oil, bridges, and pipelines. Also, government is spending a massive amount in national infrastructure expansion projects, which is resulting in an increasing demand for arc welding equipment. These factors are anticipated to propel the growth of the global arc welding equipment market during the forecast period. However, the growing acceptance of friction-stir welding in automotive sector is anticipated to slightly hamper the growth of the global arc welding equipment market over the forecast period.

The global arc welding equipment market can be segmented into process, level of automation, used gases, application, and geography. The process segment can be categorized into shielded metal arc welding, gas metal arc welding, flux core arc welding, gas tungsten arc welding, and submerged arc welding. The shielded metal arc welding segment is anticipated to be the dominant segment. This is mainly due to its low cost and easy availability in the market. Based on level of automation, the global arc welding equipment market can be segregated into manual, automatic, and semi-automatic. The market is analyzed on the basis of following used gases including argon, helium, hydrogen, carbon dioxide, oxygen, and nitrogen. Furthermore, on the basis of application, the global arc welding equipment market can be segmented into energy and utilities, automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, shipbuilding, and others. Among all application, the automotive segment is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the automotive sector is anticipated to an increasing demand for passenger cars across the globe.

Get PDF Brochure for Detailed Analysis of this Research @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=58434

Moreover, based on geography, the global arc welding equipment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among all regions, the APAC region is expected to dominate the global arc welding equipment market in the next coming future. This is mainly due to inclination towards urbanization and industrialization in developing countries of Asia Pacific. In addition, the rising number of construction projects in APAC countries including China, India is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global arc welding equipment market during the forecast period.

Download Report TOC for in-depth analysis @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=58434

Some of the emerging players operating in global arc equipment market include Telwin, Amada Miyachi, Inc., Shenzhen Riland Industry, American Torch Tip, SHANGHAI HUGONG ELECTRIC (GROUP)CO.,LTD., ARC MACHINES, INC., Panasonic Welding India (PWI), Automation International, Inc. NIMAK GmbH, Beijing ARC Xinxing Science and Technology Co., Ltd., KOBE STEEL, LTD., Colfax Corporation, Fronius International GmbH, CEA COSTRUZIONI ELETTROMECCANICHE ANNETTONI S.P.A., ITW Welding, The Lincoln Electric Company, and Miller Electric Mfg. LLC among others.