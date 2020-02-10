Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Size | Status | Top Players | Trends | Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 120 pages with table and figures in it.

Aramid Fiber is man-made high-performance fiber, with molecules that are characterized by relatively rigid polymer chains. These molecules are linked by strong hydrogen bonds that transfer mechanical stress very efficiently, making it possible to use chains of relatively low molecular weight. Aramid fibers are a class of heat-resistant and strong synthetic fibers. They are used in aerospace and military applications, for ballistic-rated body armor fabric and ballistic composites, in bicycle tires, and as an asbestos substitute. The name is a portmanteau of “aromatic polyamide”. They are fibers in which the chain molecules are highly oriented along the fiber axis, so the strength of the chemical bond can be exploited.

This report studies the Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, China’s economy is developing rapidly. Global Aramid market demand will maintain steady growth. The global capacity distribution is mainly focused on the area of USA with the share of 34.64% (2016), Europe with 35.42%, and China with11.04%.

The Aramid industry has great development prospects and will remain a steady growth rate in the following few years, but in a decreasing speed. For the past five years 2012-2016, the global compound growth rate is 4.19%. We are still optimistic about the Aramid market. Aramid market is in a developing stage, no matter in developed countries or in developing countries.

The Aramid industry consumption distribution is mainly focused on USA with 32.11% (2016), Europe with 32.93% and China with 16.69%.

The worldwide market for Aramid (Aramid Fiber) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 4980 million US$ in 2024, from 4200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Aramid (Aramid Fiber) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dupont

Teijin

JSC Kamenskvolokno

Kolon

Hyosung

Huvis

TAYHO

Bluestar

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Guangdong Charming

Hebei Silicon Valley Chemical

Zhaoda Specially Fiber

SRO

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Para-aramid Fibers

Meta-aramid Fibers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Body Armor and Helmet

Aerospace Materials

Sports Materials

Tire

High Strength Rope

Others

Highlights of the Global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Aramid (Aramid Fiber) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Aramid (Aramid Fiber) , with sales, revenue, and price of Aramid (Aramid Fiber) , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Aramid (Aramid Fiber) for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Aramid (Aramid Fiber) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Aramid (Aramid Fiber) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

