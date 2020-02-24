Aragonite Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2027

Aragonite is a carbonate mineral and is polymorph form of calcium carbonate. Aragonite occurs in two different places. One during the metamorphism of deep-sea basaltic rock in greenstone likewise is formed at a relatively low temperature of the high pressure in a pocket of Moroccan lava bed. The other major occurrence of aragonite is in the sea life where it is formed in carbonate shell. Aragonite in sea life is formed due to the chemical condition such as the concentration of magnesium, which favors formation of carbonate shell. Aragonite is metastable at the surface condition and is reverted to calcite on heating it to 400 degree Celsius. Single aragonite crystal is shaped more like prisms or tablet and multiple twins’ makes aragonite in pseudo-hexagons shape. It is most common naturally occurring crystal forms of calcium carbonate similar to other minerals such as vaterite and calcite. Aragonite is colorless in its pure form, impurities in aragonite lead it to form in different variety colors. Aragonite commercial use is similar to limestone and high calcium carbonate material. It is popularly used in reef aquariums to replicate the sea like conditions for aquatic animals. Aragonite is also used as a gemstone in jewelry. It is used, along with soda ash and sand, in making glass. Properties such as rich in calcium carbonate, low in magnesium and alkaline in nature are found in aragonite, and it can be used in agriculture to help to condition the soil which results reducing the acidity in the soil.

Global Aragonite Market: Dynamics

Aragonite in its raw state helps to add biological benefits to soil and limit the amount of the use of fertilizers as aragonite stimulates the microbial life in the soil that giving nutrients available for plant utilization. The factor is the key driver of the growth of global aragonite market. Aragonite sand replicates to natural properties likewise sea for aquatic animals in reef aquariums and thus shows potential factor for the growth of aragonite market. Moreover aragonite sand for aquatic animal keeps the pH of the water to the natural level which helps in to prevent the dissolution of biogenic calcium carbonate. Another potential factor to the growth of aragonite market is aragonite treatment removes pollutants like cobalt, zinc, and lead from contaminated waste water. Calcium salt powder as a derivate of aragonite is used therapeutically as a phosphate buffer in hemodialysis patients which helps the patients to filter, remove waste, such as urea, from the blood and eliminate extra fluid from the body is an additional factor driving the growth of global aragonite market. Application of aragonite to soil gives enhancement by giving 30-35% of calcium and less than 2% of magnesium with an array of trace minerals like iron, copper, and zinc. Restraint to aragonite market is the availability of aragonite is high as compared to limestones and other nitrates.

Global Aragonite Market: Segmentation

Based on color: Aragonite market is segmented into

White

Red

Yellow

Orange

Green

Brown

Grey

Blue

Based on crystallography: Aragonite market is segmented into

Pseudo-hexagonal

Acicular

Reniform

Columnar

Internally banded

Prismatic crystals

Coralloidal

Stalactitic

Globular

Pisolitic

Based on form: Aragonite market is segmented into

Sand

Stone

Global Aragonite Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global aragonite market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America dominates the global aragonite market. The region has aragonite sand at beaches in Florida which are a driving factor for the region. Moreover, the growing reef aquarium at domestic places and high-end restaurants brings in demand for aragonite is a potential factor in the forecast period of global aragonite market. Followed by North America is Europe which is growing due to its application in soil, giving increased fertility to soil condition and reducing the application of fertilizer. North America and Europe is estimated to witness healthy CAGR in the forecast period of aragonite market.

Global Aragonite Market: Prominent Players

