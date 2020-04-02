Arabinoxylan Fiber Market : Making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market 2018 – 2026

Arabinoxylan fiber is an extracted byproduct of wheat flour processing. Arabinoxylan fiber is a non-starchy polysaccharide which constitutes almost 65% of endosperm cell walls in most cereal grains. Arabinoxylan fiber decreases the postprandial glucose response in normoglycemic subjects. Arabinoxylan fiber is a dietary fiber which is a major component found in cereal grains like rice, wheat, corn, oat, rye, and barley.

Arabinoxylan fiber is used in medicines. Arabinoxylan fiber is taken orally for diabetes, heart diseases, constipation, metabolic syndrome, and weight loss. Arabinoxylan fiber reduces sugar and cholesterol absorbed in the stomach and intestines. The primary use of arabinoxylan fiber in medicine is for immune system improvement. Rye grain contains a significant amount of arabinoxylan fiber as compared to other cereal grains. The production of arabinoxylan fiber is done globally. In the Asia Pacific, China is the largest producer of arabinoxylan fiber.

Arabinoxylan fiber offers a variety of health benefits. It enhances immune function. Arabinoxylan fiber is used as a remedy for asthma, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart diseases, and obesity. Arabinoxylan fiber is also used to stimulate the immune function of people undergoing cancer treatment.

Arabinoxylan fiber is used to cure cancer. According to some reports, every four among ten people born today would be diagnosed with cancer in their life. The gradual increment in cancer would increase the demand for arabinoxylan fiber. Arabinoxylan is not very costly and can be used as a natural remedy for heart diseases, diabetes, and high cholesterol levels. Arabinoxylan fiber gives relief from health problems associated with lungs and heart. It also controls the blood sugar level in the body. Also, arabinoxylan fiber is used in various food products. Arabinoxylan fiber is high in fiber and hence, used as a dietary fiber. This factor ensures an excellent opportunity for food manufacturers to get a larger market share. Manufacturers can add arabinoxylan fiber in products like bread, as consumers globally are gradually giving preference to nutritional food.

Diabetic patients are increasing in India and the Middle Eastern region. This would be a great opportunity for the manufacturers of arabinoxylan fiber to expand their market share in the forecast period with the production of arabinoxylan fiber for medicinal use. So, by considering the numerous health benefits, the consumption of arabinoxylan fiber can be significantly high in the future.

Majority of the demand for arabinoxylan fiber comes from Europe (mostly Sweden), the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. In the Asia Pacific, China is a massive producer of arabinoxylan fiber. The increasing demand for arabinoxylan fiber in these countries can be attributed to various factors such as increase in heart diseases, unhealthy cholesterol levels, and cancer. Also, arabinoxylan fiber is used in bakery products such as bread. As the consumption of these is high in Sweden, India, and Dubai, there is a huge demand for arabinoxylan for the production of bread and other bakery as well as confectionery products.

The arabinoxylan fiber market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to regional markets, source, nature, and end use.