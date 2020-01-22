AR Gaming Market: Know The Key Growth Drivers Developments and Innovations

“AR Gaming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” is the latest addition to MarketResearchReports.Biz industry research reports collection.

Augmented reality gaming, or AR gaming, refers to the synchronization of visual and audio content of a game with the user’s environment in real time. Augmented reality (AR) gaming aims at connecting the virtual world with the real world and utilizes the existing environment to create a playing field with it. AR gaming operates in devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, and portable gaming systems. A pre-created environment is superimposed on a real-life environment in AR gaming. In AR gaming, the experience of gaming is characterized into four aspects, viz., emotional, mental, social, and physical. There is a rising trend of using augmented reality in the entertainment industry. AR in the entertainment industry provides a much more interactive style of game play compared to traditional game plays. ARQuake is a well-known AR games in which the user has to wear a head-mounted display to play the game. The global AR gaming market is estimated to expand at a consistent growth rate during the forecast period due to the benefits of AR gaming in education, which provide enhanced learning techniques.

Rising affordability of AR games coupled with increasing availability are key factors that are anticipated to drive the global AR gaming market. Leading organizations have been investing in incorporating AR gaming techniques in mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, which provide improved and enhanced gaming experience, and leads to expansion of the developers of AR gaming techniques. Increasing collaboration of technology providers with manufacturers of devices who offer innovative gaming solutions is further projected to increase the demand for AR gaming devices, and thereby drive the global AR gaming market during the forecast period.

Concerns regarding privacy are likely to hinder the expansion of the global AR gaming market during the forecast period. AR gaming users often reveal their personal information, which creates a threat to their privacy. However, some users play as anonymous gamers, which prevents the revelation of any kind of personal information of the AR gaming user.

The global AR gaming market is segmented on the basis of type of device, type of display, application, and region.

In terms of type of device, the global AR gaming market can be segmented into smartphones, laptops, tablets, portable gaming systems, and others. Smartphones being the most commonly used electronics gadget is estimated to account for a significant share of the global AR gaming market.

In terms of type of display, the global AR gaming market can be segmented into, smart glasses and head-mounted displays. The smart glasses segment is projected to hold to a considerable share of the global AR gaming market by the end of the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global AR gaming market can be segmented into consumer electronics, education, entertainment, healthcare, and others. The entertainment application segment is estimated to hold a significant share of the global AR gaming market, followed by the education sector, during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the global AR gaming market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to hold a considerable share of the global AR gaming market. In North America, the U.S is likely to be a leading market in terms of market share, followed by Canada. Europe is also projected to acquire significant share with Netherlands and U.K holding major market shares during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, Japan, followed by China and Korea is expected to account for considerable share of the global AR gaming market.

Key players operating in the global AR gaming market include Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electric S.E. (France), Legrand SA (France), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Tunstall Healthcare Ltd. (U.K.), Assisted Living Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), CareTech AB (Sweden), Vitaphone GmbH (Germany), and ABB Group (Switzerland).

