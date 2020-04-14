AR Gaming Market 2019 | Market Effect Factors Analysis by 2025

Global AR Gaming Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025 Report presents the worldwide AR Gaming Market analysis with in depth study of manufacturers, region, type and application and its future scope in the industry till 2025.

The new report on the global AR Gaming market provides key insights into the AR Gaming market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the AR Gaming market.

Mobile device manufacturers recently started integrating AR technology into their devices to offer an enhanced user experience and boost their value proportion. Combine this with the integration of powerful processors and 3D cameras, todays smartphones are becoming an ideal platform for AR gaming.

In terms of geography, EMEA led the global AR gaming market during 2016. However, as per the Technavios market research report, the Americas is predicted to lead the global AR gaming market during the forecast period. Factors like the rise in number of software applications for mobile devices and presence of leading vendors and AR game developers in Europe drive the markets growth in EMEA. Furthermore, the increased adoption of the AR gaming market in the Americas propels the markets growth in the future.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the AR Gaming market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

This report focuses on the global AR Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the AR Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

Catchoom

Infinity Augmented Reality

Qualcomm Technologies

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Total Immersion

VividWorks

Wikitude

Zappar Market size by Product –

Mobile Devices

HMDs

Smart Glasses

Market size by End User/Applications –

Innovators

Early Adopters

Early Majority

Market size by Region North America Europe China Japan Southeast Asia India Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global AR Gaming status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the AR Gaming development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AR Gaming Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AR Gaming Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 AR Gaming Market Size

2.2 AR Gaming Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 AR Gaming Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 AR Gaming Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 AR Gaming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global AR Gaming Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global AR Gaming Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global AR Gaming Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 AR Gaming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players AR Gaming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into AR Gaming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global AR Gaming Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global AR Gaming Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AR Gaming are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

