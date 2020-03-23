AR and VR Market 2019 Incredible Potential, Stagnant Progress, The Future Of AR and VR

Latest Report Available at Decision Market Reports on Global AR and VR Market provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that layers computer-generated enhancements atop an existing reality in order to make it more meaningful through the ability to interact with it whereas Virtual reality (VR) can be defined as an artificial, computer-generated simulation or recreation of a real life environment or situation which immerses the user by making them feel like they are experiencing the simulated reality first-hand, primarily by stimulating their vision and hearing.

Augmented Reality is more common, owing to the less taxing technology and development time requirements as compared to virtual reality.

The global AR and VR market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the AR and VR market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of AR and VR in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of AR and VR in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global AR and VR market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global AR and VR market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Alphabet

Samsung

Microsoft

Apple

BMW

Worldviz LLC

Qualcomm

Atheer

Daqri

Echopixel

Market size by Product

Software

Service

Market size by End User

Aerospace & Defense

Gaming

Medicine

E-Commerce

Education

Art & Entertainment

Business

Emergency Services

Others