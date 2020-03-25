AR and VR in Healthcare Market 2019 Key Players, Competitive Outlook, Global Industry Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Regions, Types, Major Drivers, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

Virtual reality or virtual realities (VR), also known as immersive multimedia or computer-simulated reality, is a computer technology that replicates an environment, real or imagined, and simulates a user’s physical presence and environment to allow for user interaction. Virtual realities artificially create sensory experience, which can include sight, touch, hearing, and smell.

Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one’s current perception of reality.

Hardware components for augmented reality are: processor, display, sensors and input devices. Modern mobile computing devices like smartphones and tablet computers contain these elements which often include a camera and MEMS sensors such as accelerometer, GPS, and solid state compass, making them suitable AR platforms.

North America dominated the market in 2016 with a revenue share of 43%, which can be attributed to constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, increased adoption of such advanced technologies, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in information technology and government support for integration of these technologies in medical field contribute to the large share of the market.

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Top Players:

SAMSUNG

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

FaceBook

Carl Zeiss

Baofeng

Sony

Razer

HTC

Daqri

AMD

Atheer

Meta

CastAR

Skully

HP

Antvr

Lumus

Fove

Sulon

JINWEIDU

Virglass

Emaxv

Epson

Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market Segmentation:

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile

PC/Home Console

Headset AR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Surgical Training

Surgical Navigation

Others

Table of Contents:

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market.

Chapter 1, to describe Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare , with sales, revenue, and price of Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare , in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare , for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Industrial Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

