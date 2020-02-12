Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Industry
This report studies the global market size of Aquarium Lighting Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Aquarium Lighting Equipment in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Aquarium light is also called water plants grow light, which is a new emerging light tool instead of sunshine in the last 5 years. According to the law of water plant growth, aquarium light can meet the light needs of many water plants. What’s more, this lighting tool can provide the best lighting solution for aquarium, fish view.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Aquarium Lighting Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more Aquarium Lighting Equipment. Increasing of LED industry expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on keeping fish, retrofitting and renovation of old technology , growth of persons keeping fish, increasing adoption of LED aquarium lighting equipment will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.
Globally, the Aquarium Lighting Equipment industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Aquarium Lighting Equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Central Garden and Pet, Marineland, Current, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Aquarium Lighting Equipment and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 45.94% revenue market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Aquarium Lighting Equipment.
In 2017, the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market size was 250 million US$ and is forecast to 330 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Aquarium Lighting Equipment market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Aquarium Lighting Equipment include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Aquarium Lighting Equipment include
Philps
Central Garden and Pet
Marineland
Current
Eco Tech Marine
Zoo Med
Chuangxing
Mars-hydro
EHEIM
TMC
ADA
Tetra
Fluval
Giesemann
Shenzhen Herifi
Finnex
Aqua-Medic
Zetlight
Market Size Split by Type
Traditional Aquarium Lighting Equipment
LED Aquarium Lighting Equipment
Market Size Split by Application
Commercial Use
Home Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Aquarium Lighting Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Aquarium Lighting Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Aquarium Lighting Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Aquarium Lighting Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
