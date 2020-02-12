Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Industry

2018-2025 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast

This report studies the global market size of Aquarium Lighting Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Aquarium Lighting Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Aquarium light is also called water plants grow light, which is a new emerging light tool instead of sunshine in the last 5 years. According to the law of water plant growth, aquarium light can meet the light needs of many water plants. What’s more, this lighting tool can provide the best lighting solution for aquarium, fish view.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Aquarium Lighting Equipment in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more Aquarium Lighting Equipment. Increasing of LED industry expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on keeping fish, retrofitting and renovation of old technology , growth of persons keeping fish, increasing adoption of LED aquarium lighting equipment will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Aquarium Lighting Equipment industry market is not concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Aquarium Lighting Equipment is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Central Garden and Pet, Marineland, Current, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Aquarium Lighting Equipment and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 45.94% revenue market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment industry because of their market share and technology status of Aquarium Lighting Equipment.

In 2017, the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market size was 250 million US$ and is forecast to 330 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Aquarium Lighting Equipment market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Aquarium Lighting Equipment include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Aquarium Lighting Equipment include

Philps

Central Garden and Pet

Marineland

Current

Eco Tech Marine

Zoo Med

Chuangxing

Mars-hydro

EHEIM

TMC

ADA

Tetra

Fluval

Giesemann

Shenzhen Herifi

Finnex

Aqua-Medic

Zetlight

Market Size Split by Type

Traditional Aquarium Lighting Equipment

LED Aquarium Lighting Equipment

Market Size Split by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Aquarium Lighting Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aquarium Lighting Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Aquarium Lighting Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Aquarium Lighting Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Aquarium Lighting Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional Aquarium Lighting Equipment

1.4.3 LED Aquarium Lighting Equipment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Home Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market Size

2.1.1 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)

3.3 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Category

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aquarium Lighting Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Type

4.2 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Type

4.3 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Price by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Aquarium Lighting Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America

6.1 North America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Countries

6.1.1 North America Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Type

6.3 North America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Application

6.4 North America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Company

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Type

7.3 Europe Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Application

7.4 Europe Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Company

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Company

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Type

9.3 Central & South America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Application

9.4 Central & South America Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Company

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Aquarium Lighting Equipment Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Aquarium Lighting Equipment Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Application

10.4 Middle East and Africa Aquarium Lighting Equipment by Company

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Philps

11.1.1 Philps Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.1.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Central Garden and Pet

11.2.1 Central Garden and Pet Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.2.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 Marineland

11.3.1 Marineland Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.3.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Current

11.4.1 Current Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.4.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Eco Tech Marine

11.5.1 Eco Tech Marine Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.5.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Zoo Med

11.6.1 Zoo Med Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.6.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Chuangxing

11.7.1 Chuangxing Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.7.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Mars-hydro

11.8.1 Mars-hydro Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.8.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 EHEIM

11.9.1 EHEIM Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.9.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 TMC

11.10.1 TMC Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Aquarium Lighting Equipment

11.10.4 Aquarium Lighting Equipment Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 ADA

11.12 Tetra

11.13 Fluval

11.14 Giesemann

11.15 Shenzhen Herifi

11.16 Finnex

11.17 Aqua-Medic

11.18 Zetlight

Continued….

