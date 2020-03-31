AquaFeed Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025

Market Depth Research titled Global AquaFeed Market Report published by Decision Market Reports offers you many aspects of the industry along with a complete study of the business sectors, 2018-2025.
This report researches the worldwide AquaFeed market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global AquaFeed breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Aquafeed is special collocation food for aquatic animals considering essential nutrients and ingredients.
Market competition is intens. Tongwei Group, Guangdong Haid Group, Nutreco are the leaders of industry, and hold the key technologies and patents, with high-end customer. They have formed global market channel of the industry. However, with the future expanding marketing, there will be more manufacturers in the future.
Global AquaFeed market size will increase to 54700 Million US$ by 2025, from 39900 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for AquaFeed.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ AquaFeed capacity, production, value, price and market share of AquaFeed in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
CP Group
Cargill
New Hope Group
Purina Animal Nutrition
Wens Food Group
BRF
Tyson Foods
East Hope Group
JA Zen-Noh
Twins Group
ForFarmers
Nutreco
Haid Group
NACF
Tongwei Group
Yuetai Group
TRS
Others
AquaFeed Breakdown Data by Type
Premix Feed
High-End Extruded Feed
Aquatic Feed
Other
AquaFeed Breakdown Data by Application
Poultry
Ruminant
Pig
Aqua
Pet
Others
AquaFeed Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
AquaFeed Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global AquaFeed capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key AquaFeed manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of AquaFeed :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Global AquaFeed Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AquaFeed Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Premix Feed
1.4.3 High-End Extruded Feed
1.4.4 Aquatic Feed
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Poultry
1.5.3 Ruminant
1.5.4 Pig
1.5.5 Aqua
1.5.6 Pet
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AquaFeed Production
2.1.1 Global AquaFeed Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global AquaFeed Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global AquaFeed Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global AquaFeed Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 AquaFeed Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key AquaFeed Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 AquaFeed Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 AquaFeed Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 AquaFeed Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 AquaFeed Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 AquaFeed Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.2.2 AquaFeed Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.3 AquaFeed Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 AquaFeed Production by Regions
4.1 Global AquaFeed Production by Regions
4.1.1 Global AquaFeed Production Market Share by Regions
4.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Market Share by Regions
4.2 United States
4.2.1 United States AquaFeed Production
4.2.2 United States AquaFeed Revenue
4.2.3 Key Players in United States
4.2.4 United States AquaFeed Import & Export
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Europe AquaFeed Production
4.3.2 Europe AquaFeed Revenue
4.3.3 Key Players in Europe
4.3.4 Europe AquaFeed Import & Export
4.4 China
4.4.1 China AquaFeed Production
4.4.2 China AquaFeed Revenue
4.4.3 Key Players in China
4.4.4 China AquaFeed Import & Export
4.5 Japan
4.5.1 Japan AquaFeed Production
4.5.2 Japan AquaFeed Revenue
4.5.3 Key Players in Japan
4.5.4 Japan AquaFeed Import & Export
4.6 Other Regions
4.6.1 South Korea
4.6.2 India
4.6.3 Southeast Asia
5 AquaFeed Consumption by Regions
5.1 Global AquaFeed Consumption by Regions
5.1.1 Global AquaFeed Consumption by Regions
5.1.2 Global AquaFeed Consumption Market Share by Regions
5.2 North America
5.2.1 North America AquaFeed Consumption by Application
5.2.2 North America AquaFeed Consumption by Countries
5.2.3 United States
5.2.4 Canada
5.2.5 Mexico
5.3 Europe
5.3.1 Europe AquaFeed Consumption by Application
5.3.2 Europe AquaFeed Consumption by Countries
5.3.3 Germany
5.3.4 France
5.3.5 UK
5.3.6 Italy
5.3.7 Russia
5.4 Asia Pacific
5.4.1 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Consumption by Application
5.4.2 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Consumption by Countries
5.4.3 China
5.4.4 Japan
5.4.5 South Korea
5.4.6 India
5.4.7 Australia
5.4.8 Indonesia
5.4.9 Thailand
5.4.10 Malaysia
5.4.11 Philippines
5.4.12 Vietnam
5.5 Central & South America
5.5.1 Central & South America AquaFeed Consumption by Application
5.5.2 Central & South America AquaFeed Consumption by Countries
5.5.3 Brazil
5.6 Middle East and Africa
5.6.1 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Consumption by Application
5.6.2 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Consumption by Countries
5.6.3 Turkey
5.6.4 GCC Countries
5.6.5 Egypt
5.6.6 South Africa
6 Market Size by Type
6.1 Global AquaFeed Breakdown Dada by Type
6.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue by Type
6.3 AquaFeed Price by Type
7 Market Size by Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global AquaFeed Breakdown Dada by Application
7.2.1 Global AquaFeed Consumption by Application
7.2.2 Global AquaFeed Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 CP Group
8.1.1 CP Group Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.1.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Cargill
8.2.1 Cargill Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.2.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 New Hope Group
8.3.1 New Hope Group Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.3.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 Purina Animal Nutrition
8.4.1 Purina Animal Nutrition Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.4.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Wens Food Group
8.5.1 Wens Food Group Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.5.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 BRF
8.6.1 BRF Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.6.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Tyson Foods
8.7.1 Tyson Foods Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.7.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 East Hope Group
8.8.1 East Hope Group Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.8.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 JA Zen-Noh
8.9.1 JA Zen-Noh Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.9.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Twins Group
8.10.1 Twins Group Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of AquaFeed
8.10.4 AquaFeed Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
8.11 ForFarmers
8.12 Nutreco
8.13 Haid Group
8.14 NACF
8.15 Tongwei Group
8.16 Yuetai Group
8.17 TRS
8.18 Others
9 Production Forecasts
9.1 AquaFeed Production and Revenue Forecast
9.1.1 Global AquaFeed Production Forecast 2018-2025
9.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast 2018-2025
9.2 AquaFeed Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Regions
9.2.2 Global AquaFeed Production Forecast by Regions
9.3 AquaFeed Key Producers Forecast
9.3.1 United States
9.3.2 Europe
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.4 Forecast by Type
9.4.1 Global AquaFeed Production Forecast by Type
9.4.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Type
10 Consumption Forecast
10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application
10.2 AquaFeed Consumption Forecast by Regions
10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast
10.3.1 North America AquaFeed Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.3.2 United States
10.3.3 Canada
10.3.4 Mexico
10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast
10.4.1 Europe AquaFeed Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.4.2 Germany
10.4.3 France
10.4.4 UK
10.4.5 Italy
10.4.6 Russia
10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast
10.5.1 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.5.2 China
10.5.3 Japan
10.5.4 Korea
10.5.5 India
10.5.6 Australia
10.5.7 Indonesia
10.5.8 Thailand
10.5.9 Malaysia
10.5.10 Philippines
10.5.11 Vietnam
10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast
10.6.1 Central & South America AquaFeed Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025
10.6.2 Brazil
10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast
10.7.1 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025
10.7.2 Middle East and Africa
10.7.3 Turkey
10.7.4 GCC Countries
10.7.5 Egypt
10.7.6 South Africa
11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis
11.1 Analysis of AquaFeed Upstream Market
11.1.1 AquaFeed Key Raw Material
11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key AquaFeed Raw Material
11.1.3 AquaFeed Raw Material Market Concentration Rate
11.2 AquaFeed Industry Chain Analysis
11.3 Marketing & Distribution
11.4 AquaFeed Distributors
11.5 AquaFeed Customers
12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
12.1 Market Opportunities
12.2 Market Challenges
12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12.4 Affecting Factors
13 Key Findings
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
