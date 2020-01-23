Aquaculture Vaccines Market 2019-2024: Pharmaq AS, Merck Animal Health, KoVax Ltd. , Hipra , Tecnovax SA, Veterquimica S.A, Nisseiken Co. Ltd, Virbac S.A.

Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market Report Description:

Global aquaculture vaccines market report gives comprehensive outlook on aquaculture vaccines across the globe with special emphasis on key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The report on global aquaculture vaccines market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) on the basis of vaccine type, application, route of administration, species, and region. This report studies global aquaculture vaccines market dynamics elaborately to identify the current trends & drivers, future opportunities and possible challenges to the key stakeholders operating in the market. In addition, global aquaculture vaccines market report includes aquaculture production and competition analysis with vividly illustrated the competition dashboard to assess the market competition. Moreover, PBI analyzed global aquaculture vaccines market to better equip clients with possible investment opportunities across the regions (regional Investment Hot-Spots) and market unmet needs (Product Opportunities). Key stakeholders of the global aquaculture vaccines market report include suppliers, manufacturers, marketers, policy makers, and aquaculture service providers engaged in global aquaculture vaccines products usage and advocacy.

Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market:

The global aquaculture vaccines market estimated to be valued US$ XX Mn in 2017 and poised to grow at significant CAGR over 2018-2025 due to surge in the of prevalence of bacterial and viral infections among aquaculture species, increase in aquaculture production around the globe, and rise in adoption of vaccines by aquaculture farmers.

Surge in the Prevalence of Aquaculture Diseases

Increase in the fish mortality due to certain disease outbreaks driving the growth of aquaculture vaccines market. For instance, in October 2017, approximately 125,000 salmon have died due to a disease outbreak at two fish farms on the Isle of Lewis due to bacterium Pasturella Skyensis infection. In addition, surge in population demand for the healthy fish products, demand for animal protein, government support for the aquaculture immunization programs, rise in adoption of aquaculture vaccines in the developed and developing nations are boost the aquaculture vaccines market over the forecast years. Moreover, increase in the international trading of aquaculture species immense boost the global aquaculture vaccines over the forecast period

Development and launch of newer aquaculture vaccines for different species

Development and launch of innovative vaccines to treat various infectious diseases in aquaculture species boosting the revenue growth of the global aquaculture vaccines market. For instance, In March 2018, Hipra launched Icthiovac VR/PD injectable vaccine for seabass against Vibriosis and Pasteurellosis in Greece. Apart from aforementioned dynamics, Raise in funding for the research and development of innovative aquaculture vaccines boost the market over forecast years. For instance, In March 2015, The Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Center (SAIC) has announced it is issuing grants worth almost GBP 950,000 to two major salmon farming research projects proposed by leading farmed salmon companies on sea lice and salmon vaccinations

Europe Accounts for Larger Market Revenue Share in Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market

Europe accounted for larger revenue share through 2013-2017 and the same trend is projected to follow over 2018-2025 owing to increase in the adoption of aquaculture vaccines in Norway, Russia, U.K, Greece, and other European countries coupled with increase in the aquaculture farming in the region are boost the market. Latin America market projected to exhibit significant growth owing launch of newer products into the Chile, Mexico, Brazil, and other Latin America countries is expected to enhance the market.

Competition Assessment

Key players profiled in the global aquaculture vaccines market include:

Pharmaq AS (Zoetis, LLC) (Norway)

Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.) (U.S.)

KoVax Ltd. (Israel)

Hipra (Spain)

Tecnovax SA (Argentina)

Veterquimica S.A. (Chile)

Nisseiken Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Virbac S.A. (France)

Global aquaculture vaccines market is surging owing to frequent product approvals and launchings by the market players. For instance, In June 2016, Norwegian fish health firm Pharmaq tested its live salmon rickettsial septicaemia (SRS) vaccine across 20 million young Chilean fish, after the innovative product was approved in February. Moreover, In January 2017, Pharmaq acquired fish vaccination company Nordland Sett Vaks to strengthen its fish vaccine portfolio.

Key Findings of the Report:

Global Aquaculture Vaccines market expanding at significant CAGR over 2018 to 2025 owing to increase in the adoption of aquaculture vaccines in developed and developing countries

Based on product type inactivated aquaculture vaccines accounted for larger market revenue share in 2017 and projected gain market revenue share over the forecast period

Players focusing on innovation of newer products and collaboration strategies to retain market position in global aquaculture vaccines market

Key Features of the Report:

The report provides granular level information about the market size, regional market share, historic market (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025)

The report covers in-detail insights about the competitors overview, company share analysis, key market developments, and their key strategies

The report outlines drivers, restraints, unmet needs, and trends that are currently affecting the market

The report tracks recent innovations, key developments and startups details that are actively working in the market

The report provides plethora of information about market entry strategies, regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario

The report analyses the impact of socio-political environment through PESTLE Analysis and competition through Porters Five Force Analysis in addition to recent technology advancements and innovations in the market

Detailed Segmentation

By Vaccine Type

Inactivated Vaccine

Attenuated Live Vaccine

DNA Vaccine

Others

By Application

Bacterial Infection

Viral Infection

Combined Bacterial and Viral Infections

Others

By Route of Administration

Immersion Vaccines

Injection Vaccines

Oral Vaccines

By Species

Salmon

Seabass and Seabream

Tilapia

Trout

Turbot

Carp

Geography

North America

S

Canada

Europe

Norway

Russia

United Kingdom

Greece

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Indonesia

Bangladesh

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Chile

Brazil

Mexico

Peru

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Egypt

Iran

Turkey

Uganda

Rest of MEA

