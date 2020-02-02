Apricot Oil Market – Food and Beverages Industries have Emerged Growth

Apricot oil is an odorless thin oil derived from the kernel or seed of the Prunus Armeniaca. Also called apricot kernel oil as derived from kernels, i.e outer coat of apricot fruit. Now, apricot oil is used in various cosmetics and health supplements. It is majorly used in body massage and aromatherapy. Thus, market demand from growing massage centers and aromatherapy centers is higher.

Geographically, the global apricot oil market can be segmented into major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regional market, North America accounts for the substantial revenue share in the global apricot oil market, owing to high health consciousness among consumers across the region. Europe is followed by North America in the global apricot oil market with significant value share. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in the apricot oil market, attributed rapidly growing population, increasing demand for aromatherapy and healthy oil options. The Middle East and Africa is expected to contribute for relatively low revenue share in global apricot oil market whereas, the region is expected to register substantial CAGR over the forecast period. Overall, the outlook for the global apricot oil market will have a positive growth over the forecast period.

The global apricot oil market growth is driven by increasing demand for cosmetic, pharmaceutical, aromatherapy, and food industry. Macroeconomic factors such as increasing per capita income, changing lifestyle, growing economy, and rapid rate of urbanization are factors expected to fuel the growth of global apricot oil market. Moreover, growing supplement market also fueling the global apricot oil market growth. Some of the factors trending the global apricot oil market include mergers & acquisitions between the apricot oil suppliers and end-use industries and high investment in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry. The market players operating in the apricot oil market have a significantly high opportunity in Asia-Pacific attributed to the significantly growing economy and population across the regions.

Few key players in the global apricot oil market includes Life-flo, Frontier Natural Products Co-op., Starwest Botanicals, Shea Moisture, Pre de Provence, Plantlife, Physicians Formula, Organix, NOW Foods, Natures Bounty, Nature’s Alchemy, MyChelle, Lotus Touch, Larenim Ltd., Josie Maran cosmetics, Hobe Laboratories Inc., Fit & Fresh, Deep Steep, and Aura Cacia etc.