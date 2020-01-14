Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market:

Executive Summary

This report focuses on the global Application to Person (A2P) SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Application to Person (A2P) SMS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Application to Person (A2P) SMS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Application to Person (A2P) SMS development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application to Person (A2P) SMS are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 CRM

1.4.3 Promotions

1.4.4 Pushed Content

1.4.5 Interactive

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Entertainment

1.5.4 Tourism

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Marketing

1.5.7 Healthcare

1.5.8 Media

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size

2.2 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Application to Person (A2P) SMS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Application to Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 MBlox

12.1.1 MBlox Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.1.4 MBlox Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 MBlox Recent Development

12.2 CLX Communications

12.2.1 CLX Communications Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.2.4 CLX Communications Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CLX Communications Recent Development

12.3 Infobip

12.3.1 Infobip Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.3.4 Infobip Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Infobip Recent Development

12.4 Tanla Solutions

12.4.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.4.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development

12.5 SAP Mobile Services

12.5.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.5.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development

12.6 Silverstreet

12.6.1 Silverstreet Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.6.4 Silverstreet Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Silverstreet Recent Development

12.7 Syniverse Technologies

12.7.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.7.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Nexmo

12.8.1 Nexmo Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.8.4 Nexmo Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nexmo Recent Development

12.9 Tyntec

12.9.1 Tyntec Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.9.4 Tyntec Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Tyntec Recent Development

12.10 SITO Mobile

12.10.1 SITO Mobile Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Application to Person (A2P) SMS Introduction

12.10.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in Application to Person (A2P) SMS Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development

12.11 OpenMarket

12.12 Genesys Telecommunications

12.13 3Cinteractive

12.14 Vibes Media

12.15 Beepsend

12.16 Soprano

12.17 Accrete

12.18 FortyTwo Telecom

12.19 ClearSky

12.20 Ogangi Corporation

12.21 AMD Telecom

Continuous…

