Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market – Consumer Electronics Industry for Web Browsing

Application specific integrated circuits are defined as microchips which are designed for specific applications within an electronics device. Application specific integrated circuits are an optimal replacement for the traditional FPGA (Field-Programmable Gate Array) due to their high performance and low power consumption. Global demand for application specific integrated circuits is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the extensive development of the electronics and industrial sectors worldwide. Moreover, the increasing applications of these sensors in consumer electronics, and the demand for electronic goods in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and Japan, are likely to boost the overall market remarkably in the coming years.

Growing demand for telecommunication applications including system-on-chip (SoC) applications is projected to propel the revenue of the ASIC market in the coming years. Additionally, the growing use of application specific integrated circuits in consumer electronics industry for web browsing, e-mail, voice memo, answering machine, two-way paging, wireless PDA, and global positioning system are offering the consumer industry a prominent share in the global application specific integrated circuit market.

By geography, the global application specific integrated circuits market can be classified into five regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Leading players are focused on carrying out initiatives for a better grip in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, in September 2018, Renesas Electronics Corporation, a prominent player in the ASIC market announced a strategic alliance with Alibaba, a significant retail chain in China for the growth of the IoT market. This move is expected to help the company gain a prominent position in the regional market in China.

Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=17768

Key players operating in the global application specific integrated circuits market are Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Inc, Renesas Electronics, ON Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm, Inc., and Intel Corporation among others.

The global application specific integrated circuits market can be segmented as follows

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by End-use

Telecommunication

Industrial

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by Type

Full Custom ASIC

Semi-Custom ASIC Cell Based Array Based

Programmable ASIC

Global Application Specific Integrated Circuits Market, by Geography