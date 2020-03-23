Application Software Scorecard – Thematic Research

The application software sector is undergoing profound and rapid transformation, driven by the emergence of the cloud as the default platform for new software products, the shift to mobile devices and away from the traditional screen, mouse, and keyboard interface, and the ease with which advanced functionality like artificial intelligence (AI) or augmented reality (AR) can now be incorporated into application software. All of the leading independent software vendors (ISVs) are well into their transition to the delivery of their applications as a service while many small and mid-sized ISVs lag dangerously behind. The mid-market is ripe for disruption by innovative, cloud-native start-ups.

Request Sample [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2495613

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector. However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries. This Application Software Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the application software industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

Scope

– This report is a sector scorecard, which identifies those companies most likely to succeed in a world filled with disruptive threats. Inside, we predict how each theme will evolve and who the leading and lagging companies are.

– It includes a theme map that shows the 60 biggest themes driving growth in the tech, media and telecom sectors.

– It explains how some of the largest listed players in the sector have performed over the last four years.

– It looks at major technology, macro-economic, and regulatory themes impacting application software companies.

Reasons to buy

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

– Corporate executives and investors who want to outperform their competitors need to understand all the themes that impact their sector.

– However, many of these themes are, by definition, outside of the core competencies of company boardrooms because they typically originate from external industries.

– This Application Software Scorecard provides a top-down, comprehensive outlook for the key players in the application software industry over the next two years, based on the key themes set to transform their industry landscape.

Top Companies Mentioned:

Adobe

Alphabet

Alteryx

Amazon

AMDOCS

Ansys

Apple

AthenaHealth

Autodesk

Baidu

BenefitFocus

Blackbaud

Blackline

Broadcom

Cadence Design Sys

Cloudera

Constellation Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2495613

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Information:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +9164101019

Email: [email protected]